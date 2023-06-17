OLEAN — Five Republicans are vying for four seats on the Cattaraugus County Legislature from the new District 5 which includes the city and town of Olean and towns of Portville and Hinsdale.
Three of the Republicans are incumbents, one is a former county legislator and one is a former Olean alderman. All are city of Olean residents
The incumbents are Frank Higgins, Kelly Andreano and Rick Smith; Steve Teachman is a former county legislator and Kevin Dougherty is a former alderman.
Higgins, Andreano, Smith and Teachman are also running on the Conservative line on the November ballot.
The candidates each submitted statements on their candidacies.
RICK SMITHAfter a 35-year career at National Grid, Legislator Rick Smith said he now works hard on behalf of county taxpayers.
Married for 51 years to Peggy, a retired teacher who served Portville Central School for 21 years, they are the proud parents of four grown children and grandparents of seven.
As City of Olean Ward 6 alderman, Smith said he took a leadership role as Common Council president and was instrumental in helping secure Olean’s financial future. He said he is a tireless advocate and dedicates his time serving on boards of directors for 10 county agencies.
As a member of the county legislature’s Health and Human Services and County Operations/Public Safety Committees Smith said he is focused on all county residents’ well-being and safety.
“As a current legislator, working closely together with my team (Kelly Andreano and Frank Higgins), I am running to keep taxes lower because our tax payers need a break. I want to continue to bring more job opportunities to Cattaraugus County, by growing employment. I want to make sure our roads and bridges protect our traveling public, and I want to make sure we continue to maintain safer communities for all our citizens of the county.”
KELLY ANDREANO“The new redistricting has provided a unique opportunity to bring much needed infrastructure investments, monetary funding for key community projects and economic development incentives to the southeast quadrant which includes Portville, Hinsdale and Olean of Cattaraugus County,” said Legislator Kelly Andreano.
She said, “I have dedicated 30 years to helping children as a licensed speech language pathologist. My first five years were with Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES (Portville, Limestone, Belmont areas covered) and the remaining 25 with the Olean City School District. In addition, I am the chairperson for Preschool Special Education for the Olean City School District.
“My husband of almost 30 years, Jeffrey, and I are the proud parents of two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylea. We have been highly involved in their education and extracurricular events in our community for many years.
“I previously served as the City of Olean Ward 2 alderwoman for six years. I worked tirelessly to enhance public safety by creating a city-wide Neighborhood Watch that secured people’s homes and property. I also served as the Public Safety chairwoman during my tenure on the council.
“During my time on the Cattaraugus County Legislature, I have served as the chairwoman on the Health and Human Services committee for all four years, four-year member on the Finance Committee and the majority whip in Leadership.” Andreano listed other community service groups she is associated with including City of Olean Youth and Rec Board of Directors for 15 years, Olean High School Sports Booster secretary for many years, past co-president of East View PTO, St John’s girls basketball coach and Olean Youth Soccer Club coach.
Andreano said she, Higgins and Smith have helped secure county funding for substantial projects including: Cimolai-Hy economic development funds, Great Lakes Cheese economic investment, increased funding for Olean/Cattaraugus County Airport and investments to many area non-profit groups.
“Our agenda has been fiscally responsible management, critical infrastructure improvements and economic development,” Andreano said. “We have lowered taxes for the hard-working taxpayers with county property tax rates that have been decreased every year over the past four years.”
The County has “invested in roads and bridges to protect the traveling public and create jobs. Cattaraugus County has established a $27.1 million Capital Projects Program for major road improvement projects, paving, and culvert and bridge replacements.”
Andreano said, “We have dedicated ourselves to safer communities by openly supporting our first responders who are crucial to protecting our health and safety. I am running to continue the momentum we started four years ago.
“I live, work, and spend time in this newly established district,” Andreano said. “I believe there is still more work to be done. I give the entire area my word that I will continue to work hard, advocate on their behalf and listen intently to their concerns. I am excited for the impact we can continue to make in this area.”
FRANK HIGGINSA seven-year veteran of the Cattaraugus County Legislature, Frank Higgins was first appointed in August 2016 after the resignation of Mathew Keller. Higgins was then elected in a special election that year to fill the remaining three years of that term by defeating former Olean Common Council President Adam Jester. He won re-election in 2019 for a full four-year term.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Olean and small business owner with deep family ties to the community,” Higgins said. “I have sat on many local boards and committees including the Olean General Hospital Foundation and Mount View Cemetery.”
Higgins serves as vice-chair of the Economic Development Committee, along with the County Operations and Finance Committees.
“I also sit on the County Land Bank which has been responsible for taking down of over 60 blighted properties and rehabbing close to 20 throughout the county. These properties have not only cleaned up our neighborhoods, but we are also able to sell them to responsible owners to get back on the tax rolls,” he said.
Higgins said he’s proud to have helped secure funding for many local projects. “Cimolai-HY in Olean that will bring in 245 good paying jobs over the next two years. Bringing Great lakes cheese to Cattaraugus County providing around 450 jobs, plus increases to our local dairy farmers.”
He supported securing $240,000 for the renovation of the Cutco Theater at JCC, $200,000 for Farmers Market in Olean’s Lincoln Park, and increasing the funding for the Olean Airport. Higgins said he also supported providing investments to many of the areas non for profits including the SPCA and Empire Animal Rescue Society.
“With the cost of goods rising substantially, the county has maintained the tax levy and decreased taxes during a high inflation economy due to fiscally conservative responsible policies.” Higgins said. “It is my goal to continue these policies over the next four years and continue to decrease the tax burden on our county taxpayers.”
He added: “It has truly been an honor to represent the City of Olean over the last seven years on the Cattaraugus County Legislature. I look forward to the addition of Portville, Hinsdale and the Town of Olean to my district. I will continue to work hard for all the people I represent.”
STEVE TEACHMAN“I was born and raised in Cattaraugus County,” said Steve Teachman, a former county legislator. “Olean is my home. I have served the residents of Cattaraugus County for eight years as a past legislator.”
Teachman currently serves as president of the City of Olean Historical Society. He is a former longtime employee of Rieds Food Barn in Olean.
“As a retiree, I care how our tax dollars are being collected, managed and spent,” Teachman said. “Our county infrastructure is critical. I believe we need to Invest in our roads and bridges, for our safety and to create jobs. “
Teachman also said, “I stand behind our first responders, they are the backbone to our health and safety. I believe in the future of Cattaraugus County, and ask for your continued support.”
KEVIN DOUGHERTYA former Olean alderman, Kevin Dougherty was sworn in January of 2016 as alderman in Olean’s Ward 3. “That is where I got my feet wet in local politics. I served the city for two and a half terms, just over five years. What I learned from my time with the city was that transparency has been one of my greatest strengths and corruption’s greatest weakness. Nothing sanitizes more than sunshine.”
Dougherty said, “From my YouTube Channel where I started the publishing of the city’s meetings to my actions in the chambers, bringing up topics others were too skittish to broach. I enjoy showing my community who I am, who I was, the path of growth, and the spirit I bring forth in an attempt to show the world who I would like to be. At the end of the day, I am honest, transparent, and I make, what I believe are, the right decisions. I am human and I show that too.”
He said, “I plan to bring that transparency to the county with live streaming and publicly accessible recordings. I plan on sanitizing the dark corners of the political realm with sunshine. I see our district as it is, the economic hub and engine of the county and I am tired of being treated like the New York City that we are not. We give more to the county than we receive, which is fine.
“Our district residents work hard to maintain our community and we as a community bear the rippling effects of the legislature’s decisions to saddle us and us alone with the weight of handling our county’s homelessness and drug addiction issues.”
Dougherty said he is a fiscally conservative capitalist and successful entrepreneur. “I am vested in building up our community, not tearing it down.”