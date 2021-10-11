OLEAN — Cattaraugus County suffered five COVID-19 deaths since Friday — one Saturday and four on Monday, health officials reported.
There have now been 128 deaths of county residents due to the coronavirus since April 2020.
There were 82 new cases involving county residents since Friday for a total of 7,360 cases of the coronavirus since March 2020.
A 69-year-old woman died Saturday after she developed respiratory failure and could not overcome her illness.
The four deaths reported Monday include three women, ages 70, 84 and 92, and one 89-year-old man, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director, reported.
The 82 new cases since Friday bring to 305 the number of new cases so far this month. There were 15 new cases reported Saturday, 51 on Sunday and 16 on Monday.
The southeast part of the county reported 41 new cases over the weekend for a total of 3,716, which is just over 50% of the county total.
In the southwest part of the county, there were 22 new cases over the weekend for a total of 1,298; the northwest reported 12 new cases for a total of 981 and the northeast had seven new cases for a total of 1,298 cases.
The new cases since Friday include 47 women for a total of 3,935 and 35 men for a total of 3,425.
With the 16 new cases Monday, the health department is following 202 active cases, 23 residents who are hospitalized and 788 in contact quarantine.
The health department is hosting a booster vaccine clinc for people who received the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To sign up, resident should go to the following web link:
For COVID-19 Vaccination Information go to the Cattaraugus County Website at https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or telephone (716) 938-2599 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.