5 area graduates receive Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship

OLEAN — Five recent area graduates received awards from the Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, this year.
The Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship, established by Steve and Donna Teuscher in memory of their son, Jonathan, is given to students from Olean, Hinsdale, Portville, Allegany-Limestone and Archbishop Walsh, who have faced challenges while maintaining a positive attitude.
Ashley Agett, Joseph Harasta, Preston Jackson, Andrew Maguire and Eva Tice received the scholarship. The $625 award is renewable each year of continued education for up to four years, for a total of $2,500.
Agett, of Portville Central School, plans to begin her studies in dental hygiene at Jamestown Community College.
Harasta, an Archbishop Walsh Academy graduate, will study veterinary technology at Alfred State College.
Jackson, of Hinsdale Central School, plans to study computer science at Jamestown Community College.
Tice, of Olean High School, will attend Jamestown Community College to study nursing.
Maguire, of Allegany-Limestone Central School, will study business analytics at Alfred University.
The Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship Fund has made possible over $155,000 in scholarship payments for area students since it was established in 2000.
Donations can be made to the Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.