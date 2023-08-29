5 area graduates receive CRCF scholarship awards

OLEAN — Five graduates of area high schools recently received Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation-managed scholarship awards.
Kaylee Swanson, of Smethport (Pa.) High School received the Kathleen Loop Snyder Memorial Scholarship for $1,400.
This scholarship, in memory of Kathleen Loop Snyder who worked for more than 30 years as a speech pathologist through the Seneca Highlands IU9, is for a student graduating from the Smethport Area School District. Preference is for a student pursuing post-secondary education in a career/vo-tech field.
Swanson will study accounting at PennWest Edinboro University.
Cuba-Rushford Central School’s Emma Retz received the Kaleigh Wilday Scholar-Athlete Award for $1,000.
This scholarship is awarded to a scholar-athlete who is part of a scholar-athlete team during her or his senior year. The Cuba-Rushford Athletic Awards Committee chooses the recipient of the scholar-athlete award, which includes the $1,000 scholarship.
The Kaleigh Wilday Endowment Fund, established by Cuba residents Ward “Skip” and Greta Wilday in memory of their daughter, makes possible this annual scholarship award.
Retz will attend Eastern Nazarene College to study business management.
Bradley Tobin, of Hamburg High School, received the Mark J. Prockton Memorial Scholarship for $700.
The Prockton scholarship is for a graduating senior from Hamburg High School who has lettered in cross country and has the highest GPA. Gregg and Mike Prockton established the scholarship in memory of their brother, Mark J. Prockton, a former New York City School teacher, Hamburg High School alumnus and runner.
Brynne Adams, of Bolivar-Richburg Central School, received the Bernadette E. “Bernie” Taylor Memorial Scholarship for $500.
The Taylor scholarship is for a graduating student of any high school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties, with first preference for a student who plans to major in education, particularly in math or science fields; nursing; or a healthcare field. Second preference is for a high school student graduating from any high school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties who will be attending St. Bonaventure University and entering the ROTC program.
Adams plans to study nursing at Jamestown Community College.
Salamanca High School’s Grace Hodara received the Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship for $1,500.
The Beard scholarship was established and named in memory of the former Salamanca educator and dedicated member of the school community and is for a student from the Salamanca City Central School District who is planning to attend a two- or four-year college or technical/trade school, with second preference going to a student from any school in Cattaraugus County planning to attend a two- or four-year college or trade/technical school.
Hodara will study communications at St. Bonaventure University.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.