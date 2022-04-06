ALFRED — Five Alfred State College construction management students were recently inducted into the Sigma Lambda Chi honor society.
In a ceremony held on campus, the newest members were presented with achievement certificates, ceremonial pins and other memorabilia associated with Alfred’s Zeta V Chapter.
The 2022 class included Eva McCauley of Saratoga Springs, Sean Kempf of Saratoga Springs, Jordan Roblee of Chafee, Kathryn Watkins of Addison and Michelle Gambino of Arcade.
All five inductees are current students in the construction management bachelor’s degree program and met the academic, extracurricular and work experience criteria established by the International Honor Society.
Civil Engineering Technology professor Timothy Piotrowski serves as the adviser to the campus chapter. In addition to Piotrowski, several other faculty members and students participated in the installation ceremony, including professor and department chair Erin Vitale, associate professor Dr. Reza Yadollahi and assistant professor Dr. Daniel Perrucci, retired professor Ronald Nichols and Zeta V student member Stone Lisek.
In addition to honoring the five student members, Dr. Perrucci was inducted as an honorary member of the honor society.