FRANKLINVILLE — Betty McClory agrees with a chuckle that she could probably sew masks in her sleep after making 5,500 of the facial coverings for people and hospitals in the Twin Tiers over the past year.
Even more amazing is the fact that McClory, of Franklinville, has made and given the masks away free of charge — with the majority supplied to Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
“I’ve probably made 4,000 for the Olean and Bradford hospitals,” she said of two Upper Allegheny Health System medical centers. “While I make them for friends and family, I’ve mailed them to places in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, too.”
McClory said she began making masks last February for people she knew when the earliest reports of the pandemic began circulating.
“I’ve never taken any money, ever,” she said emphatically. “There are so many people who aren’t working and this is a very poor area. I’ve had lots of (cotton) material and lots of people who donated material, so I can do it for nothing.” The donors have included Gert Snell, her former sixth-grade teacher who provides material that is sometimes 100 years old from supplies used by her late mother. Other donations of material are from Lynn Faulkner, Vickie Smith and Jewel Osgood.
McClory said she makes a variety of sizes and styles, with some containing pleats and others with a seam in the center. She even has made tiny masks that will fit the dolls or animals of small children.
“I make a size for a doll because if little kids don’t want to wear them, they’ll wear them if their doll wears them,” she explained. “I have a granddaughter who is 3 and she’s in Allegany so I made a mask for her doll … that’s why I first did this.”
A self-taught seamstress who repairs her own sewing machines, McClory has taught others how to sew on a machine if they’ve expressed an interest. She occasionally buys used sewing machines, fixes them and gives them to others who can’t afford them.
McClory said she and her husband, Kevin, are both retired and have a combined family of four children. They also have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She found out about the need for masks at the hospitals when her stepdaughter, Melissa Sullivan, who works in administration for Olean General, mentioned there was a need for the items.
“I was making masks for friends and family about a year ago and (Sullivan) said, ‘You know there is a shortage of masks for people coming in for oncology visits,” McClory recalled. With that, McClory gave masks to her stepdaughter to take to the hospitals, and has continued on with the project ever since.
“As soon as there was a mask mandate in March, my phone was ringing off the hook” for more to be made, she remembers. “I would put them in a cooler because you weren’t supposed to go near anybody, and people would come up to my driveway and take what they wanted out of the cooler.”
McClory estimates that she works 30 hours or more a week, making as many as 150 masks or more. Prep work includes cutting the material to size to be placed on the many stacks. She sits in her recliner and watches television when she sews pleats into some of the masks. Her husband helps by cutting to size the elastic ear bands for the masks, which she orders and pays for online.
McClory figures she’ll continue making the masks well into the spring. She doesn’t mind the endeavor, or obtaining her own supplies because, “You can’t put a price on a person’s life.”
Steve Jackson, president of the Olean General Hospital Foundation, said people “like Betty are what our rural community is all about.
“In a time that we’re in right now, it’s people like Betty that understand that we’re here for our neighbors, we’re here for one another,” Jackson remarked. “She sees that not everybody can have a mask or be comfortable; this is much more than a mask, it allows people to live.
“She donates to one hospital one week and the other hospital the following week,” he added.
Jackson said Upper Allegheny welcomes and appreciates additional donations of masks and other items from the community as the pandemic continues. He noted the community has been helpful and generous throughout the pandemic.
Stacy Shotts Williams, director of annual giving at the Bradford Hospital Foundation, said Bradford Regional is also very appreciative of the many meals, sweet treats and masks the community has donated to that hospital.
“We are especially grateful to Betty for her commitment to making sure nearly 2,000 masks were available to our patients and visitors as they enter BRMC,” she noted. “We feel blessed to have so many people within our community and outside of the community supporting the work of our employees. Our gratitude is beyond words.”