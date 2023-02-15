OLEAN — Two weeks after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced proposed state budget totals that include another significant increase in Foundation Aid for school districts, the Olean Board of Education is anticipating how those numbers could still change.
Jenny Bilotta, the district’s business administrator, reviewed for the school board Tuesday what revenues are coming to Olean for the 2023-24 school year, how they differ from the past year and what the district needs to keep in mind when building budgets going forward.
State revenues adopted by district voters in 2022 were $30,232,725 while the enacted budget ended up receiving about $256,000 more in state aid. Hochul’s proposed 2023 budget would have the district receive $35,514,333, a more-than 17% increase over last year’s adopted totals.
“The next time these numbers come out in the middle of March, they will be different yet,” Bilotta explained. “These numbers in the executive budget proposal are based on a Nov. 15 database. The next ones you see will be based on a Jan. 15 database. You think it’s only two months, but two months can make a big difference, so these will likely change.”
The biggest portion of that aid is in Foundation Aid, which Hochul’s budget has gone from $21,580,195 to $25,528,947 for Olean. Bilotta said it’s great that schools are getting these increases, but it’s only catching up to the amount of aid districts were supposed to be receiving all along since about 2007.
“The problem is there’s nothing going forward. We have zero projections going forward on how they’re going to calculate this, so that’s our biggest dilemma,” she explained.
Bilotta said that specific earmarked funds in Foundation Aid includes Community Schools Set-Aside and, new this year, high-impact tutoring for grade 3-8 students struggling in math and English.
Public Excess Cost Aid has decreased from 2022 to 2023 by about $250,000, which Bilotta said indicates the district’s special education expenses have decreased and there isn’t as much excess cost. Private Excess Cost Aid has increased since the district has one student attending Randolph Academy.
The projected BOCES aid has a 30% increase from about $3 million to $4.1 million, but Bilotta said that number will likely end up at about $3.6 million based on what the district has spent in recent years. She said Olean has done more on one-time expenses in 2022 that won’t be needed in the upcoming year.
Transportation aid is also expected to increase, but the final figure is dependent on fuel costs, Bilotta said. Textbook, hardware and technology aid is also projected to stay about the same at just shy of $200,000.
Building Aid is also expected to increase slightly by about $100,000. Bilotta said the only thing that could change that is the March 14 capital project vote not going as the district hopes and a new plan has to be developed.
“All in all, about a $5.2 million increase, but again I do believe that is slightly overstated,” she said.
Although the Foundation Aid increases are reflective of inflation factors, which is about 8% this year, Bilotta said the district’s tax levy cap is still held at about 2% through the current formula. She said the formula can fail districts because, without that aid increase, they’d have no way to bridge the gap between cost increases and revenue streams.
“What that will look like next year, we don’t know,” she added.
Speculating on the future of Foundation Aid, aid calculations are based on enrollment. Student enrollment in the Olean City School District is 1,881 for 2022-23, a nearly 25% decrease from 11 years ago when enrollment was 2,344.
Foundation Aid also looks at weighted enrollment, which factors in special education, English language learners and the wealth ratio because some of those students may cost more or need more resources than a general ed student, Bilotta explained. Weighted enrollment has decreased from 2,809 in 2011 to 2,324 this year.
“Our Foundation Aid per pupil right now is $10,231.06,” she said. “In the event they do not calculate this based on the weighted enrollment for the district, we’re going to be getting $4.5 million less than what we are now. That’s the impact that weight has on our district.”
Bilotta reiterated that the 2023-24 budget will be fine, but going in 2024 and 2025, building the district’s budgets will become more difficult if the revenues don’t meet the expenditures. Coupled with the federal stimulus funds that will be going away, she said the district needs to plan for those changes.