OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continue to inch upward.
There are now 233 active COVID-19 cases in the county. The community level of the virus remains low.
There have been 611 cases so far this month compared to 411 in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, the record.
The county’s seven-day positivity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, is 11.96% through April 23. That is up 4.68% over the previous seven-day period.
The county has reported 18,734 cases over the past 25 months. There have been 247 deaths from COVID-19.
The southeast part of the county has reported 240 cases so far this month and a total 8,579. This part of the county has recorded the greatest number of cases, about 45.9% of the total.
There have been new 151 cases in the northeast this month for a total of 3,705 cases, the southwest had 106 new cases for a total of 3,705 and the northwest had 114 new cases for a total of 2,712 cases.
There have been 321 women who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month for a total of 9,812 cases and 290 men who total 8,922 cases.
While the county’s community level spread is low, there are 120.87 cases per 100,000 population. There were 126 new cases over the past seven days ending April 25.
New hospitalizations over the past seven days were 3.8 per 100,000.