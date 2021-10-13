OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The total is now 7,453 cases. That is almost 400 more cases than had been reported on Oct. 1, and 1,250 more cases than there were as of Sept. 1. There have been 128 deaths, five since last Friday.
There are currently 254 active cases including 22 people who are hospitalized and 698 in contact quarantine.
Wednesday’s daily positivity was 8.4%, the seven-day rolling average was 6.9% and the 140-day average was 6.5%.
The health department reported 19 new cases in the southeast part of the county where there have now been 3,746 cases.
There were 13 new COVID-19 cases in the northwest part of the county, where there has been an outbreak connected to the Gowanda Nursing Home. The southwest had nine new cases for 1,309 and there were no new cases reported in the northeast where 1,372 cases have been reported.
Cattaraugus County Publiuc Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 34,565 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 37,636 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 58.9% of the 18 and older population and 49.0% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.