GREAT VALLEY — Construction of an addition to the Great Valley town hall for its food pantry, a New York State Police office and needed storage space is expected to begin this spring.
The estimated $400,000 project would see a 56-foot by 42-foot space added to the south side of the building that mirrors the exterior look of the north side, where the clerk’s office and public meeting space are located.
“The main goal is the food pantry room,” said Dan Brown, town supervisor. “If the food pantry has its own space, that loosens up (the main public room) for everything else.”
The project comes at no tax increase for town residents with about $180,000 coming from federal Build Back Better Act funds and the remainder coming from the town’s sales tax receipts, Brown said.
“This is not going to raise taxes,” he reiterated. “Once the town started taking its sales taxes, it was more than what we anticipated. The money to do this addition is already here.”
Highlights of the addition include a dedicated 37-foot by 42-foot space for the food pantry and an office for state police troopers to be based in the town, Brown said.
“I was thinking we’d probably like a small enclosure that we can put our extra stock in,” said Jan Benson, food pantry director. “We’re not used to having everything out because we don’t have the room.”
There will also be expansion of the town hall records room and renovation of two office spaces into one large conference room, Brown said.
“That can be used for town board meeting executive sessions, planning board meetings, court for the attorneys to meet, the assessor can meet in there,” he said. “It’ll be just one conference room for everyone to use.”
BROWN SAID a new doorway from the main room to the back hallway will also be included so people don’t have to wind through the kitchen and a side hall to see the assessor or town officials like the codes officer.
The project will also include a new parking lot built southwest of the building with the driveway extending in front of the town hall and handicap accessible spot. Brown said people who use the town hall would no longer have to park in front of the highway barn, and parents can have their vehicles a lot closer to the playground.
“It’ll also change the way the electric enters into the building in order to get rid of a pole that’s right in the way out back here for any future expansions,” he added.
Brown said they expect to begin work immediately when the weather improves and, if it continues to cooperate, be able to finish by the fall. He said the excavation will be done in-house with some work contracted to local builders.
“We just met to go over bidding packages, so we’ll send it out for bidding for the concrete,” he said. “Then we’ll decide how we want to go for bidding for the rest of the project.”
THE FOOD pantry came about in 2019 when Josh Bower approached the town board, asking if a pantry could be offered from the town hall. Since then, the Great Valley Food Pantry continues to assist families in the town, Humphrey and Kill Buck areas.
Benson said the inventory of non-perishable food is kept in a small storeroom in the town hall that was cleaned out for the pantry’s use. Through donations, the pantry eventually purchased a freezer and refrigerator located in the kitchen. A commercial freezer, obtained from another pantry, is located in the town barn due to lack of space.
“Right now we have no expenses,” she said. “The town just lets us be here, so we’re very fortunate that way.”
Although originally affiliated through St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ellicottville, Benson said the food pantry is independent now. Food is obtained from several locations, including Saving Grace Outreach in Cattaraugus, as well as purchased with donations.
But due to lack of space, Benson said the pantry is unable to receive large truck deliveries. Once the new space is established and they’re moved in, she said they could potentially receive food shipments directly from FeedMore WNY.
“First of all, they would come and inspect the facility, and I don’t think they would allow the food in the hallways,” she said. “If we were part of WNY FeedMore, we could order a truck once a month and it could be delivered through the double doors and we would have room for it.
THE PANTRY currently has four rolling shelves stored in the back hall that are rolled out to the main room on distribution day for clients, Benson explained. At closing, the shelves are rolled back into the hallway. The pantry is limited with its use of the room since it’s also used for court, town meetings, private events and the youth program.
The program has about 10 volunteers, Benson said. “We probably have four or five of us making deliveries,” she added.
Clients are allowed to visit the pantry twice each month, unique to Great Valley since most pantries distribute only once per month. Between 60 and 65 families have been assisted in recent months, but that number — and the need — has continued to grow.
“I was really shocked the first few weeks that it was opened and seeing neighbors, town people I grew up with, senior citizens who were friends of my parents, coming down to get a box,” Brown said. “You just realize the need.”
“And there’s more that should come,” Benson added. “We try to make it fun. I think our regulars enjoy coming here, and we chat with them, and we try to make it an easygoing atmosphere.”