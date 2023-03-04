$400K Great Valley town hall addition to break ground in spring

Great Valley food pantry manager Jan Benson (left) and town supervisor Dan Brown are looking forward to an addition to the town hall behind them to include a new space for the pantry. Groundbreaking is planned for spring with completion anticipated by fall.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

GREAT VALLEY — Construction of an addition to the Great Valley town hall for its food pantry, a New York State Police office and needed storage space is expected to begin this spring.

The estimated $400,000 project would see a 56-foot by 42-foot space added to the south side of the building that mirrors the exterior look of the north side, where the clerk’s office and public meeting space are located.

Trending Food Videos

$400K Great Valley town hall addition to break ground in spring

The Great Valley food pantry currently uses the back hallway to town offices for its storage space. The addition to the town hall will give the pantry its own space for storage and distribution.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social