Marijuana dispensary in Seneca Nation

A marijuana dispensary located on the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Territory in the town of Carrollton.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SYRACUSE (TNS) — In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York.

In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social