OLEAN — Cattaraugus County logged four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — all four in the southeast part of the county — pushing the county's total to 124.
The county Health Department's active positive COVID-19 caseload is now 11, as there are now 109 residents who have recovered from the disease.
In Allegany County, no new cases were reported by county officials on Tuesday.
The 121st confirmed case in Cattaraugus County is a male resident who reports no significant travel history or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He developed sinus congestion and sore throat, and was tested for COVID-19 on July 23. His test results on Tuesday indicated he was positive for the virus.
The 122nd confirmed case is a female resident who reports no significant travel history or any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She developed headaches, chills and fatigue and was tested for COVID-19 on Monday.
The 123rd case is a female resident who is a healthcare worker and reports having direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She reports being asymptomatic and was tested on Monday.
The 124th confirmed case is a male resident who reports recent travel from Montana. He is a healthcare worker but denies any direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He reports being asymptomatic and was tested Monday as a requirement of all healthcare workers traveling from states with community-wide spread of COVID-19.
The health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in the county, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
In Allegany County, there have been 79 total COVID-19 cases with 76 residents recovered. There are currently 39 people in quarantine/isolation, while there have been 212 subject to precautionary quarantine because of travel.
In McKean County, Pa., the total number of cases remained at 26 on Tuesday, while Potter County remained at 20 cases.