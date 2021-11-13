PORTVILLE — Four generations of a Portville family have kept the fruits and vegetables available to local residents for about 80 years, and the tradition continues to grow.
While local residents will remember the first Wilson’s Market, owned by Tony Wilson who was also a postmaster in Portville during the 1960s and ‘70s. In 2000, his son started selling produce out of a small cart in front of his mother’s house until he moved up the street. Wilson’s Farm Market is now across the street from where his father, and grandfather, Anthony operated.
Anthony Wilson was a first generation immigrant. His mother and father came (to the U.S.) from Italy, and finding himself in Portville, he opened a restaurant called the Banana King Inn on South Main Street.
“My grandfather was the one who (started) the restaurant,” said Kitty Cooley, his granddaughter. Her grandmother helped out in the restaurant, as well as other members of the family.
At the time, it was virtually unheard of for women to work outside the home, but the Wilson family “were entrepreneurs,” Cooley said. “It would have been in the late 1920s, probably early ‘30s. … Grandpa was selling bananas and the whole thing started the produce.”
When Anthony passed away around 1960, his son, Tony Wilson, took over. Tony’s wife Myrtle helped run the store and his mother Marie ran the restaurant until her death.
Tony often took his daughter, Cooley, with him when he drove to the Clinton Street Market in Buffalo, she said. “He had growers he liked to buy from, and he’d yell, ‘How much for this? How much for that?’” she said.
“He (her brother FJ), now buys corn from one of the same people my dad used to buy from … a farmer in Eden.”
The third generation of the Wilson family to be in the business, FJ Wilson, is owner of Wilson’s Farm Market, located across the street from where his father’s farm market stood at the village line.
“It was a cart that we built when it was in front of my parents’ house. That was in 2000 that I had the cart set out front,” FJ said. “That’s when I moved it up here. I got tired of the cart and that’s when I put up the tent. … It’s like going into the market with him,” he said, referring to his father, Tony. “Doing the same thing.”
The present Wilson’s Farm Market has expanded from that cart, to a tent, to a building that was expanded a few years ago with its fruit and vegetable stands, eggs and refrigerated produce and seasonal items.
Wilson’s wife Johneta operates the greenhouses and the growing operation, assisted by the fourth generation of the Wilson family, their son, Chance.
This year the improvements continue for this growing Portville business — a greenhouse is being constructed next to the market, where Wilson expects to grow flowers, vegetables and hanging baskets for the spring season.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/WilsonFarmMarkets.