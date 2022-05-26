OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
There are now 284 active cases in the county. The new cases pushed the total up slightly to 20,145.
Twenty-eight of the new cases involved people who were vaccinated and nine were unvaccinated.
The county continues to encourage residents who have not gotten vaccinated to do so and those who are vaccinated to get their booster shots when eligible.
The vaccine and boosters are very effective at keeping people out of the hospital or dying, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins emphasizes.
There were an additional 12 people who reported positive at-home test results to the health department. That brings to 2,116 the number of at-home tests that residents reported positive results.
There have been 1,282 cases so far this month.
The county has reported 10,523 cases involving women or 52.2% and 9,622 men or 47.8%.
The southeast part of the county continues to lead all others in terms of numbers of cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The southeast has reported 9,249 cases or 45.9% of the total. There have been 4,002 cases or 19.9 in the southwest, the northeast reported 3,988 or 19.8% of the total and the northwest had 2,906 cases or 14.4%.
Cattaraugus County dropped from the high community transmission range back to medium on Thursday. The average positivity rate over the past seven days was 13.32%.
In the seven previous days there were 228.6 cases per 100,000 population and 6.5 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000.
While back in the moderate transmission range, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to “stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation.
“You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.”