OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College held a pinning ceremony on the Cattaraugus County Campus for 32 graduates of the nursing program.
Those receiving pins are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Lauren Keim of Ceres received the Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, and Kristina Metlak of Alma earned Clinical Excellence in Nursing honors.
Several of the graduates who were pinned have family members who are also alumni of the JCC nursing program. Jennifer Minard of Rixford, Pa., graduated six years after her daughter, Alexa Minard Corwin, and Alyssah Langworthy of Fredonia graduated 10 years after her sister, Brittany Shively.
The nursing graduates are:
• Allegany: Jamie Higley
• Alma: Kristina Metlak
• Belfast: Mackenzie Hurd
• Bolivar: Amanda NcNeely, Lorin Torrey
• Bradford, Pa.: Parker Geist, Kaylee Lineman
• Ceres: Lauren Keim
• Cuba: Karolina Belcer, Morgen Clark
• East Smethport, Pa.: Alix Hezlep
• Eldred, Pa.: Mackenzie Crowe
• Ellicottville: Ryan Malanowski
• Franklinville: Elizabeth Harter
• Fredonia: Alyssah Langworthy
• Limestone: Theresa Redeye
• Olean: Kaitlynn Ensell, Jacqueline Farrell, Kristin Fulkrod, Jocelyn Huselstein, Elisamaria Martel, Tanesha Schaeper, Devin Washington, Lindsey Wind
• Port Allegany, Pa.: Kaylee Kio
• Portville: Tiffany Bowers, Shannon Halvorsen
• Rixford, Pa.: Jennifer Minard
• Salamanca: Leaudra Hackett, Logan Nolder
• Shinglehouse, Pa.: Sara Crum
• Smethport, Pa.: Misty Taylor
Melissa Howard of Cattaraugus graduated from the nursing program at JCC's campus in Jamestown.