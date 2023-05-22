JCC nursing graduates

Thirty-two Twin Tiers residents graduated from SUNY Jamestown Community College's nursing program on the campus in Olean.

OLEAN — SUNY Jamestown Community College held a pinning ceremony on the Cattaraugus County Campus for 32 graduates of the nursing program.

Those receiving pins are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Lauren Keim of Ceres received the Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, and Kristina Metlak of Alma earned Clinical Excellence in Nursing honors.

Several of the graduates who were pinned have family members who are also alumni of the JCC nursing program. Jennifer Minard of Rixford, Pa., graduated six years after her daughter, Alexa Minard Corwin, and Alyssah Langworthy of Fredonia graduated 10 years after her sister, Brittany Shively.

The nursing graduates are:

Allegany: Jamie Higley

Alma: Kristina Metlak

Belfast: Mackenzie Hurd

Bolivar: Amanda NcNeely, Lorin Torrey

Bradford, Pa.: Parker Geist, Kaylee Lineman

Ceres: Lauren Keim

Cuba: Karolina Belcer, Morgen Clark

East Smethport, Pa.: Alix Hezlep

Eldred, Pa.: Mackenzie Crowe

Ellicottville: Ryan Malanowski

Franklinville: Elizabeth Harter

Fredonia: Alyssah Langworthy

Limestone: Theresa Redeye

Olean: Kaitlynn Ensell, Jacqueline Farrell, Kristin Fulkrod, Jocelyn Huselstein, Elisamaria Martel, Tanesha Schaeper, Devin Washington, Lindsey Wind

Port Allegany, Pa.: Kaylee Kio

Portville: Tiffany Bowers, Shannon Halvorsen

Rixford, Pa.: Jennifer Minard

Salamanca: Leaudra Hackett, Logan Nolder

Shinglehouse, Pa.: Sara Crum

Smethport, Pa.: Misty Taylor

Melissa Howard of Cattaraugus graduated from the nursing program at JCC's campus in Jamestown.

