BELMONT — After three days of new COVID-19 cases in the teens or less, Allegany County reported 31 new cases on Thursday.
The increase pushed the county’s total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,152, while 962 residents have recovered and there has been 49 deaths reported by the Allegany County Department of Health.
There were 752 residents in quarantine as of Thursday, down from 778 on Monday.
The county’s testing positivity rate for Wednesday was up to 8.7%, while the county’s seven-day rolling average was 7.6%, up from 7.2% reported on Wednesday.
The ACDOH also reported Thursday that it offered random COVID-19 testing to its employees and, on Nov. 25, 19 staff were tested, resulting in five positives.
One person was identified as symptomatic prior to testing and recovered at home. The other four were asymptomatic upon testing, and they were immediately sent home.
On Dec. 2, another 13 staff members were tested and all were negative.
“The positive cases identified at the ACDOH have not impacted our ability to hold rapid testing clinics, and our many services continue day to day,” the department said in a statement. “Like the public, our employees were ordered to isolate at home for 10 days, and all contacts were identified.”
The department is setting up rapid testing for the coronavirus on Monday in Belfast, Dec. 9 in Cuba and Dec. 15 in Andover. County residents must pre-register by noon Friday by calling (585) 268-9250 — press #4 to leave a message and the department will return the call to give further instructions.
In nearby Pennsylvania counties, the virus case count rose by more than four dozen with Thursday’s reporting.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Potter County was up by 29 cases to 307 and six deaths. Elk County was up by 11 cases to 593 with seven deaths. McKean County was up by 10 cases to 535 with four deaths and Cameron County was up by one to 30 cases.