OLEAN — Those driving or walking by Olean General Hospital over the next week may notice a sea of red, white and blue filling the hospital’s front lawn.
About a dozen volunteers and staff members at the hospital spent part of Friday morning placing 300 American flags in rows across the lawn as part of Flags of Honor, a tribute to past and present members of the military through donations.
“What we’re doing is an opportunity for our (medical) heroes to support our military heroes,” said Steve Jackson, president of the Olean General Hospital Foundation. “It’s something we hope to do every year.”
Donations of $5 a flag were made as tributes of a loved one who is or was in the military. Flags will be on display from today’s Armed Forces Day through Memorial Day on May 30.
Jackson said the staff at the hospital are tasked with taking care of others every day, but this project is the way for them to honor those taking care of the nation through the armed forces.
Audrea Sirianni, volunteer services and special events coordinator at OGH, said they were looking for different ideas to celebrate Memorial Day and saw a few other places had a done a field of flags.
“I think, visually, it’s amazing,” she said.
After contacting a few area American Legion and VFW posts to see if they were planning something similar, Sirianni said she was given the OK to run with the idea.
“Because this was our first year, it definitely exceeded what we expected, and we’re definitely surprised,” she said. “We hope to grow and grow and grow.”
Proceeds for the program will go to the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary and support other veterans organizations once all the donations are totaled. Sirianni said some funds will go to the Legion Riders, who helped with the flags.
“Our staff fight for those who are in the hospital, so we want to pay tribute to our local folks that have done so much for our country,” Jackson said. “They’re fighting for us in ways we don’t even know.”
Jackson said Upper Allegheny Health System strives for a community bond and this project was another way to show the community how much they appreciate others.
“Throughout COVID we were able to get so much support from food and donations, and we want to share with others that we don’t always want to be the ones asking for the support,” he added.
If anyone still wants to support the cause and pay a tribute can donate by visiting the hospital’s social media pages.
“Thank you to the community for such a great response,” Sirianni said. “This is absolutely incredible.”
“From Upper Allegheny to all of our activity duty and veterans, we just want to say thank you for everything you do,” Jackson added.