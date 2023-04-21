It’s been three years since Cattaraugus County reported its first death from COVID-19.
While never formally identified, the 77-year-old man, who had extensive underlying medical conditions, suffered respiratory failure and was unable to overcome extensive complications despite aggressive medical treatment.
Since that time, more than 25,000 cases of the coronavirus have been reported and 286 county residents have died.
Two deaths have been reported so far this year and just under 875 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in 2023.
Lately, on most days, one or two individuals in Cattaraugus County is confirmed with a new case of COVID-19, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director.
People with underlying health conditions and those over age 65 who contract COVID-19 are advised by physicians to take the therapeutic medicine Paxlovid which is designed to shorten the duration of the virus and reduce the incidence of long-term complications.
In January 2022, during the height of the pandemic that involved the Omicron variant of the original COVID-19 virus, 21 people died and nearly 1,000 were sickened by the coronavirus.
Through Dec. 30, 2022, the southeast part of the county had the highest number of cases — 11,185 and the highest number of deaths — 169.
The southwest had 4,914 cases and 43 deaths, the northeast had 4,717 cases and 38 deaths and the northwest had 3,416 cases and 34 deaths.
Across New York state, there have been 79,363 COVID-19 deaths over the past three years. There have been 6,666,816 people in the state who tested positive for COVID-19 during that time out of 129,952,023 tests administered across New York.
For the week ending April 15, the latest data available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker, there were nine new admissions for coronavirus patients at Olean General Hospital. That’s 200% above the previous seven-day period.
Cattaraugus County test data from the April 17 New York state COVID-19 Testing Tracker shows a seven-day average of three new cases per day or 3.7 per 100,000. On April 16 there was a 6.3% positivity rate for testing.
The same data for neighboring Allegany County shows a seven-day average of 2 new cases, or 2.8 per 100,000. The county’s positivity on April 16 was 5%.
The five-county Western New York region reported 31 positive results out of 599 tests on April 16 for a positivity of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 5.5%.
New York state’s seven-day average positivity rate on April 18 was 1.2% and the daily positivity was 1.6%.
While the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to fall in Cattaraugus County and across New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to stay up-to-date on their booster and continue to use proper hygiene.
A bivalent booster which targets not only Omicron variants, but the original virus as well, is recommended for those over age 65 and with underlying health conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart or lung disease or who have a weakened immune system should be vaccinated and get boosters.
The vaccine and boosters are designed to protect people from severe illness, hospitalization and death. Many people who were vaccinated and fully boosted have contracted the virus. The vaccine and boosters may also limit the effects of long Covid or debilitating damage to organs.
In Cattaraugus County, 53% of the population has completed the vaccine series.
Of county residents age 65 and older who are among those as most risk, 95% received at least one dose of the vaccine, 86.2% completed their primary series and 42.7% have received the updated bivalent booster.
Youth age 19 and under were the largest number and percentage of COVID-19 cases in the county — 5,243 or 21.6%. Elderly age 90 and above represented the smallest number of cases and percentage — 285 cases and 1.2%.
Other age groups are:
20-29 — 3,768, 15.5%.
30-39 — 3,841, 15.9%.
40-49 — 3,244, 13.4%.
50-59 — 3,139, 13%.
60-69 — 2,517, 10.4%.
70-79 — 1,470, 6.1%.
80-89 — 726, 3%.
