SALAMANCA — Three people suffered injuries from a Wednesday morning fire at a Clinton Street residence.
The Salamanca Fire Department responded at 4:44 a.m. to a fire at 183 Clinton St., where two people were reportedly trapped inside, said Fire Chief Nick Bocharski.
When firefighters arrived four minutes later, all four occupants had vacated the house, the chief said.
“Thankfully, smoke detectors alerted the family,” he said. “If the smoke detector didn’t alert them, it’d be a much different story. That definitely saved lives.”
Seneca Emergency Medical Services transported two smoke-inhalation cases to Olean General Hospital, the chief said. Mercyflight transported one victim to Buffalo with the Allegany Indian Reservation Volunteer Fire Department providing a landing zone.
The victims’ conditions were unknown as of Thursday, Bocharski said.
Upon arrival, Salamanca firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. The chief said firefighters controlled the fire within 15 minutes.
“I’m really impressed with the crew. They got in there quick and hard and knocked it down,” he added.
The building’s owner is Richard Homan, according to Cattaraugus County property records.
Salamanca Fire Department investigators have determined the cause to be electrical in a second-story front room, Bocharski said. Damage to the structure is approximately $25,000 and loss of contents is estimated about $25,000.
“One room is fire damaged on the second floor, and we have smoke damage throughout the whole second floor and light smoke damage on the first,” the chief added.
Also on scene were the Kill Buck Volunteer Fire Department and Salamanca Police Department. The Great Valley Fire Department was on standby.