ALBANY — Travelers from three more states along with Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York.
Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. meet New York’s metrics to qualify for the travel advisory, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a briefing Tuesday.
Minnesota had been dropped from the list earlier this month, but is now back on.
The 34 states and territories where coronavirus cases are determined to be spiking are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The state has been enforcing the quarantine since June by sending teams to airports to meet incoming travelers. All travelers from states on the quarantine list must also fill out a form when arriving, which collects contact information, where they’re coming from and where they’re going.
While reported hospitalizations and deaths on Monday remained low, Cuomo said the state is investigating a Long Island party and concert featuring a band called The Chainsmokers that received a lot of attention on social media.
Meant as a drive-in charity fundraiser, video of the Southampton event showed people packed together and dancing. The governor, calling the event a “gross violation” of health rules, said the state Health Department is investigating why town officials issued a permit to the event’s promoters as well as their response to the party.
”Our job is to do everything we can to control COVID and anticipate possible future issues, and in that regard, the issues we watch are the infection rates spreading across the country and compliance with the rules that we now have in place across the state,” Cuomo said in a press release. “The situation across the nation is still very bad and there are more states that have exceeded our thresholds for quarantine.”
ENFORCEMENT
The governor’s office announced Tuesday that the state has suspended liquor licenses for 12 New York City bars after finding “egregious violations of pandemic-related executive orders.”
Over the weekend, the state’s multi-agency task force, led by the state police and State Liquor Authority, conducted more than 1,300 compliance checks, documenting violations at 132 establishments. An additional 644 compliance checks were completed Monday night, with investigators observing 26 violations in New York City.
One location in Cattaraugus County was cited for non-compliance, Turkey Run Golf Course in the town of Yorkshire.
Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license, the governor said.
Cuomo renewed his call on Congress to include funding for state and local governments in the next stimulus package while he also offered to have Major League Baseball teams come play in New York if they are experiencing difficulties in their home states.
“New York state has one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S.,” he said. “We have a full Department of Health protocol system in place, and I offer to the MLB, if you are having problems playing in other states, come play here — we will set up a health protocol.”
Games were canceled this week after several Florida Marlins players tested positive for the coronavirus.
NEW YORK’S NUMBERS
New patient hospitalizations on Monday totaled 648 (up six from Sunday) while there were 68 newly-admitted patients. The number of patients in intensive care units across the state was 152 (+3 from Sunday), while the number of ICU patients with intubation was 81 (-3), the lowest number since March.
There were nine COVID-19 deaths on Monday, giving the state a confirmed total of 25,126. National media often cites a figure that on Tuesday exceeded 32,300 deaths in New York state — that figure is an estimated total kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Of the 57,397 test results reported to New York state on Monday, 534, or 0.93%, were positive. In Western New York, reported test results showed 0.9% were positive on Monday, down from 1.2% on Sunday.