ALBANY — Three additional states — Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma — are on the travel advisory list subject New York state’s 14-day self-quarantine requirement.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state deemed to have significant community spread. The other states on the list are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. "Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything."
The governor said "New Yorkers did the impossible — we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best — and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19."
Ten people died due to the coronavirus in New York on Monday and hospitalizations increased slightly — but are still far below the state's peak infection rates in the spring.
A total of 836 people were hospitalized due to the virus in the state on Monday, up 19 from Sunday. New deaths increased one from the previous day. Single-day deaths reached a high of 800 on April 14 and steadily declined from that point.
A total of 160 people are in intensive care units due to the virus, down 10 from Sunday, and 68 people were newly admitted Monday to hospitals with the illness, up 23.
The statewide death toll is now 24,924. New York has a total of 398,237 confirmed cases of the virus, including 588 new cases on Monday.
The state conducted another 56,736 tests for the virus on Monday and 1.04% came back positive, which is consistent with recent days.