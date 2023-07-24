3 persons in fatal Salamanca crash identified

SALAMANCA — Three of the occupants of a one-vehicle crash late Saturday — including a 17-year-old Salamanca mother and a 14-year-old student, both of whom died in the incident — have been identified.
The Press has learned Hailey Maybee, a June graduate of Salamanca High School, and Salamanca eighth-grader Ivanna Maybee were pronounced dead at the scene on Old Route 17.
A 27-year-old male from Franklinville was also killed.
The fourth occupant of the vehicle, Jaliyah Wright, a seventh-grade student at Salamanca, was reportedly flown to Buffalo for treatment of her injuries and was reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in Little Valley.
Dr. Mark Beehler, Salamanca's district superintendent, addressed the tragedy in a statement Sunday.
“A recent Salamanca graduate, a Salamanca high school student and a resident from Franklinville were killed,” he said. “An additional Salamanca High School student is hospitalized. Our hearts and prayers go to the families of all involved.”
The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on Old Route 17 at around 10:24 p.m. Saturday. Deputies, through a preliminary investigation, found a vehicle that had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a tree. An investigation of the accident is ongoing.
Kathalene Nephew, aunt of Hailey Maybee, has organized a GoFundMe for funeral expenses. On the page, Nephew said Maybee was the second-oldest sister of nine siblings and the mother of a 1-year-old daughter.
“She was outgoing, strong, beautiful, a great mom and just all around a one of a kind person,” Maybee wrote. “The family appreciates any and all help.”
Lisa Farnham, mother of Jaliyah Wright, posted on Facebook that Wright underwent a successful surgery Sunday. Farnham said she had layers of internal stitches on both leg wounds as well as stitches in a few other spots.
“They got her all cleaned up from all the dirt and blood,” Farnham wrote. “There was glass everywhere they said, even on her bed with her.”
Beehler said the school district’s crisis team has been activated and will be available for students, staff and community members at Seneca Intermediate School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
In addition to district resources, he also listed numbers for community supports:
• Seneca Nation Behavioral Health Unit, (716) 945-9001.
• Seneca Nation Child and Family, (716) 945-5894.
• Cattaraugus County Community Services, (716) 945-5211.
• Catholic Charities, (716) 372-0101.
• Connecting Communities in Action (716) 945-1041.