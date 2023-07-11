OLEAN — The Olean City School District Board of Education unanimously elected Julio Fuentes president for the 2023-24 school year, while three new faces to the board were welcomed during the annual reorganizational meeting Tuesday.
Fuentes was elected to the school board in 2021 and has since served on several board committees as well as board vice president for the 2022-23 school year. He has lived in the Olean City School District for 26 years, playing multiple sports for Olean schools.
Fuentes went on to study criminal justice at Alfred University before suffering a catastrophic spinal cord injury during a Saxons football game in 2006. He returned to AU in 2019 as a double major in psychology and sociology with a concentration in counseling.
Kelly Keller was unanimously elected as vice president. Keller was first appointed to the board in early 2020 to fill a vacancy before being elected to the board proper that May. She is a Williamsville native who moved to the area when she attended St. Bonaventure University.
Keller is married and has three children who attend the district.
Ricky Bee, Alan Peters and Kevin Stevens took their oaths of office to become official members of the school board after being elected in May.
In a five-candidate race, Stevens received 601 votes, Bee garnered 426 and Peters received 322. Also on the ballot were incumbents Rychelle Weseman (292) and Andrew Caya (280).
As the two candidates with the most votes, Stevens and Bee began their full five-year terms on the board on July 1 and serve until June 30, 2028. Peters, with the third-most votes, was initially sworn in on May 17 and will serve the remainder of a term vacated by Paul Hessney in 2022, and held temporarily by Weseman, until June 30, 2024.
Bee originally hails from Port Allegany, Pa., but has called Olean home for just under two decades. He and his wife have four children, three of whom still attend district schools.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor’s degree in radiology and a master’s from Quinnipiac University in business analytics, Bee has worked in healthcare his entire career. He currently works as a senior business systems analyst for Optum Life Sciences.
Peters has lived in the Olean area his entire life and attended Olean schools. Upon graduation, he went to work at American Olean Tile (Dal-Tile) until its closing in 2012. Peters then attended Jamestown Community College and SUNY Empire, pursuing a degree in Human Resource Management.
Peters has been married for nearly 22 years to his high school sweetheart. They have three children, all of whom attended Olean schools until they felt compelled to homeschool them.
Stevens attended Olean schools from elementary through high school. He obtained a degree in Biomedical Sciences from SUNY at Buffalo in 2013 and then a doctorate in Physical Therapy from Daemen College in 2016.
After graduating, Stevens moved back home and worked locally for three years before starting Focus Physical Therapy of Olean PC in 2019. Stevens married his high-school sweetheart, and they have two children.