BELMONT — Three more deaths due to COVID-19 complications were reported Friday by the Allegany County Department of Health.
A 68-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman and 68-year-old man succumbed to the virus, health officials said, increasing the reported total to 137.
DoH officials also said Friday that masks and COVID home test kits will be distributed throughout Allegany County to help stop the spread. Each town will have access to the free mask and COVID home test kits.
The limited supplies (the numbers were figured by population of the town) will be available to the residents of each town at their local library or town office on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Starting Tuesday, all of the Allegany County libraries will have free masks and COVID home test kits available to the individuals living in that town. Check with local libraries on their websites or by calling for times they are open.
Starting Wednesday, the towns without libraries (Allen, Alma, Birdsall, Caneadea, Centerville, Clarksville, Granger, Grove, New Hudson, Ward, West Almond and Willing) will have free masks and COVID home test kits available to the individuals living in the towns.
If you live in one of these towns, call or check their websites for times and dates their offices are open. This information is available on the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com.
Due to the amount of new cases and home test results being reported to the health department daily, it has implemented an electronic COVID-19 Positive Home Test Reporting Form. The form is to be filled out and submitted by the positive case unless the case is a minor child. If the case is a minor, a parent or guardian may submit a form on their behalf.
Each positive requires a new form. Once submitted, a member of our team will get back to you for tracing purposes within three days.
Use the following link to access the form: https://hipaa.jotform.com/220054845953155
If you do not have a computer or internet access, you may call (585) 268-9250 and leave your name and phone number. The health department will return your call to help you submit a form.
Isolate while waiting for a return call. The form can also be found on the county website under the Quick Links heading.