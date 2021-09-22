Three men have been indicted in the torture and murder of a New York City man whose body was found in April along U.S. Route 6 in Potter County, Pa.
WETM TV of Elmira reported that Eddie Marte, 25, of New City, and Malik Weems, 18, of Pittsburgh, Pa., were recently indicted by a Chemung County grand jury in connection to the case.
Weems and Marte face charges of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts each of first-degree assault in the gruesome death of Juan Jose Gotay, 38.
Last week, WETM reported that Thomas Bovaird, 22, of Horseheads, was the first person to be arrested and indicted in the case. He faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, two counts of assault in the first degree, and two counts of assault in the second degree. He is remanded to the Chemung County Jail.
Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore said Gotay was kidnapped and brutally tortured and mutilated. Gotay’s body was found April 5, bound in electrical cord, by Pennsylvania State Police in Potter County, nearly four months after he was kidnapped on or around Jan. 29 or 30.
Wetmore said that Gotay was shot in the shoulder and leg; suffered permanent and mutilating injuries to his eyes; burns to his ears and buttocks; mutilating injuries to his mouth caused by repeated kicking and beating; and multiple broken ribs and fingers.
According to the indictment, Gotay was still alive when his kidnappers left him in Potter County.
The Chemung County district attorney did not detail any possible motive for the crime nor the relationship between the victim and his accused killers.
Marte and Weems also face charges in Ontario after allegedly kidnapping and torturing another man in Geneva. WETM reported, in that case, investigators say the Ontario County victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords and burned with a hot knife.
Investigators in Ontario County say police found a stolen handgun, another handgun, 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 1 ounce of suspected cocaine, and $5,000 cash while executing three search warrants in the case. They say the drugs alone are worth roughly $75,000.
Marte and Weems were arrested in the Ontario County Jail in connection to the Chemung County case.
Recent indictments in Chemung County also say Weems and Marte kidnapped another man in early April 2021, with the intent to make someone pay ransom for the victim. They allegedly restrained the victim for more than 12 hours.