Three new deaths due to COVID-19 — one reported on Christmas Day and two on Thursday — were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The 41st death reported Friday was a 55-year-old man who developed respiratory failure. The deaths of a 98-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man were the 39th and 40th deaths, according to the health department.
A total of 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, while 48 new cases were reported on Christmas Day, for 101 cases in two days. As of Friday, there were 576 active COVID-19 cases in the county — an increase of 47 over the day before — with 41 residents hospitalized and more than 1,000 in quarantine either because of infection or suspected exposure to the virus or because of travel.
There have been 2,252 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, while 1,635 residents have recovered from the virus.
The county’s seven-day rate of positivity in testing for the virus was 6.6%, down slightly from 6.7% the day before.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, there were only four new cases reported Christmas Day, although there were 30 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the county’s total to 1,715 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 173 active COVID-19 cases in the county as 1,490 residents have recovered from the virus, while there have been 52 deaths. There were 803 residents in quarantine as of Friday, down 56 from Thursday’s figure.
The county’s seven-day average of positive testing was inching toward 10% in the latest figure posted by the state Department of Health.
The Allegany County Department of Health is offering free rapid testing from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Scio Central School bus garage.
County residents must pre-register by noon Tuesday for the testing, which is a drive-up event. Register either online at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic or call (585) 268-9250 press #4.
No unregistered residents will be tested, health officials said.
IN NEARBY PENNSYLVANIA, there were 210 new cases of COVID-19 in the region in Thursday and Friday reporting from the state Department of Health.
McKean County had 104 new cases for a total of 1,502; there have been 14 deaths. Elk County had 84 new cases for a total of 1,264; there have been 14 deaths.
Potter County had 12 more cases for 517 total; there have been 12 deaths. Cameron County had six more cases for 131 total; there have been two deaths.