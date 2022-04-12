GENESEE, Pa. — Three brothers, ages 14 to 17, and two family friends, both 16, died in the early Monday morning fire that engulfed a Genesee Township home in Potter County.
Potter County Coroner Kevin Dusenbury identified the three brothers as Raymond, 17, Tristan, 16, and Evan Erway, 14 — the three boys attended Northern Potter High School in Ulysses.
The two girls who perished were Mikalah Roulo, a sophomore at Wellsville High School, and Krysta Kane, a sophomore at Scio Central School.
The parents of the boys, Michelle and Charles Erway, were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester early Monday after they escaped the fire. Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that Michelle was in the burn unit intensive care and Charles was in the inpatient unit.
State police, after a thorough investigation of the fire damage, said a possible issue with a wood stove or its chimney could have been the cause. It was determined the fire started in the basement of the home, but due to the extensive damage, the specific could not be determined.
The Genesee Volunteer Fire Company, along with multiple other fire companies from New York and Pennsylvania, were dispatched to the Erway home on Slingerland Road at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Upon the fire departments’ arrival, the house was engulfed in flames.
SCHOOL DISTRICT RESPONSES
At Northern Potter, Superintendent Nathan Jones posted a letter on the district website expressing “profound sadness” about the tragedy.
“The loss of students is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress among our students and staff,” Jones wrote. “During this time, as a school community processes this tragic news and copes with grief, the district will continue to offer counseling and bereavement support services to all of our students and staff.”
Jones encouraged parents and guardians to talk with their children about the event, adding that discussing thoughts and feelings about the situation is important to help children work through this grief. If any students or staff would like counseling services, contact (814) 848-7563 for the children’s school and 848-7534 for the high school.
"Our condolences and thoughts go out to the Erway family,” Jones said.
School was in session Tuesday and was to be in session Wednesday; there is a half day of school Thursday and classes will resume April 19 after Easter weekend.
Roulo and Kane were friends of the family staying with the Erways. Both Wellsville and Scio districts had this week off from school for spring break.
A statement from the Scio district said, “The Scio Central Community is deeply saddened by the loss of Krysta and our hearts go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”
The district indicated that a counselor would be available Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Wellsville district released a statement on their parent network that officials had been notified of Roulo’s death. Superintendent David Foster said when students return from spring break, the school’s guidance department will be mobilized to meet with them. For school support, email Principal Mary Ellen O’Connell at moconnell@wlsv.org or Veronica Medler, family resource coordinator, at vscholes@wlsv.org.
Students and families in both Scio and Wellsville can also contact Clarity Wellness Community at (585) 593-6300 and the Allegany County Crisis Hotline at (888) 448-3367.
COMMUNITY OUTPOURING
Meanwhile, three fundraisers through GoFundMe have been started for the Eways and the families of Roulo and Kane.
The fundraiser “Please help Charlie and Michele Erway” on gofundme.com had raised nearly $35,000 from about 450 donations by Tuesday afternoon.
“I know a member of the family, and at least helping out with the financial part of this hideous nightmare is something I can do,” posted one person who donated $500. “I send them prayers and sincere hope for comfort and healing.”
“Sending love and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy. So many hearts are broken,” posted another person who donated $200. “May everyone be surrounded in love, comfort and care to get through.”
Family friend Rene Smith, who created the fundraiser, said the Erways had been involved with the Allegany County Fair 4-H and Potter County Fair. She said they were known for their Me and My Boys Goat Milk products.
The fundraiser for Kane named “Sudden loss” had raised nearly $5,000 by Tuesday afternoon. A post from her aunt, Melissa Stocking, who organized the fundraiser, said her family is going to need all the help and support they can get through this horrible time.
“Krysta was so in love with Ray Erway, another child lost in the fire, and he loved her as much,” Stocking said. “The only grace that we can come to terms with this is that they were together.”
The fundraiser for Roulo named “Please support the family of Mikalah Roulo” had raised nearly $8,000 by Tuesday afternoon. The fundraiser’s organizer, Kim Clark, said she created it to offer support to Roulo’s family to help ease the financial aspect of such a heartbreaking loss.”