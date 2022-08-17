OLEAN — Nine area startup businesses have been selected to participate in the second annual Laine Business Accelerator program.
Bob Forness, president and executive director of the Olean Business Development Corp., said each of the selected businesses will receive $5,000 toward their business efforts and be enrolled in a 13-week program staffed by the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center, Jamestown Community College and area business professionals. The program concludes with a community showcase event on Dec. 6, where each business is invited to present their business plans to a public audience.
Last year’s showcase was presented at the Cutco Theater at SUNY Jamestown Community College in Olean to a soldout in-person audience, with many more participating via a livestream of the event.
“More than 40 businesses applied for this years’ program, and it was an incredible challenge to reduce the number down,” Forness said. “In fact, the committee went through two more rounds with the applicants, which included a video presentation by the businesses, as well as zoom interviews with each, which allowed us to go from 40 to 20 to the final nine.”
For the businesses that were not selected, programming and content similar to what the accelerator businesses receive will take place, but on a monthly basis rather than the compressed 13-week program. These additional offerings will also be available to other entrepreneurs in the area, enabling the continued building of the Olean region’s entrepreneurial community.
In 2021, the program also had more than 40 applicants, with five selected to participate. This year, with support from The KeyBank Foundation, the accelerator was able to expand the number of businesses selected for the program.
“The community support for this program has been unprecedented,” said Tom Cullen, director of the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center. “All the local schools, many government agencies, the SBDC, businesses, mentors (both local, and nationwide), and so many more are all constantly contributing to this program. To be a part of this community is just incredible.”
One of last year’s accelerator participants, Dr. Kryn McClain, president and founder of Paragon Behavioral Health Services, has been thrilled with being in last year’s cohort.
“The Laine Business Accelerator launched our business in many ways,” McClain said. “Through mentorship and guidance, we learned how to solidify our company structure and are now set on a course to scale our business in ways we never thought possible. The real investment was the time and expertise we received. We are so excited for the next cohort to develop businesses in Cattaraugus County.
The nine businesses selected for the 2022 Laine Business Accelerator are:
Audiology Services of WNY
Neighborhood School of Dance