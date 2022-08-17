Laine Business Accelerator

OLEAN — Nine area startup businesses have been selected to participate in the second annual Laine Business Accelerator program.

Bob Forness, president and executive director of the Olean Business Development Corp., said each of the selected businesses will receive $5,000 toward their business efforts and be enrolled in a 13-week program staffed by the St. Bonaventure University Innovation Center, Jamestown Community College and area business professionals. The program concludes with a community showcase event on Dec. 6, where each business is invited to present their business plans to a public audience.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social