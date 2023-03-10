OLEAN — The New York Lottery announced Thursday a prize-winning ticket worth $20,450.50 was purchased at Tops on West State Street.
The ticket was sold for the March 8 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 11:02 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
OLEAN — The New York Lottery announced Thursday a prize-winning ticket worth $20,450.50 was purchased at Tops on West State Street.
The ticket was sold for the March 8 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing.
TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.