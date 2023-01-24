2023 CRCF scholarship process opens Feb. 1

The 2022 Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation scholarship recipients recognized at the Scholarship and Friends of the Foundation Luncheon.

 Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s 2023 scholarship process will open to applications from area students on Feb. 1.

Students can apply using the online scholarship portal at cattfoundation.org.

