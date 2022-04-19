OLEAN — A basketball skills competition is coming to the William O. Smith Recreation Center this month.
The City of Olean Youth and Recreation and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials reported that the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge will be coming to the center on April 30 for children ages 13 and under. The event will run from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The free program will focus on improving youth fitness through fundamentals of the game, including shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U.
“We are thrilled to host this skills challenge for the children in the area – GOACC and the City have tried to host baseball/softball skills challenges but due to weather, COVID and other reasons, they were never held,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
Participants will compete in each of the five standardized skills to earn a total cumulative time resulting in a final score:
- Dribbling – Challenges participants in stationary, zig-zag, and speed dribbling.
- Shooting – Challenges participants to make jump shots from the elbow.
- Lay-Up – Challenges participants to make lay-up shots.
- Passing – Challenge participants to accurately pass towards a wall target and receive a pass.
- Defense and Bonus Free Throw – Challenges participants in defensive lane slides, sprinting, and free throw shooting.
Boys and girls may register online at https://jr.nba.com/skillschallenge/
“The City of Olean is excited to co-host this challenge,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the Youth and Rec department. “The rec center is the ideal space to host this as we have the sport flooring which is laid out as a basketball court to lay over the concrete floor. Through our winter basketball leagues as well as summer programs, the City has a built-in audience that is familiar to our programs and activities.”
City and Chamber officials said they were also looking for high school students in need of community service hours to volunteer to run the event.
For more information on either the event or to volunteer, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.