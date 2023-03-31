The 2022 hunting season harvest of black bears in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties was consistent with the previous year, according to state wildlife officials’ annual report.
A total of 46 bears were taken in Cattaraugus County this past hunting season, virtually the same as 2021’s total of 45. The top town in the county for bears taken was South Valley with 10, followed by Allegany with 6 and Coldspring with 5.
In Allegany County, hunters took 38 bears in 2022, down slightly from the 41 taken in 2021. In the town of Wirt, 10 bears were taken, while the next closest towns throughout the county were three or two bears each.
The DEC reported that, overall, New York bear hunters took an estimated 1,318 bears during the 2022 season. As in past years, the Catskill region recorded the greatest bear harvest densities.
“New York’s black bear populations remain robust, particularly in the Catskill and Adirondack regions,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Regulated bear hunting is a necessary tool for population management, especially with numbers increasing in recent years.”
Hunters harvested an estimated 458 bears in the Northern Zone and an estimated 860 bears in the Southern Zone, an increase of about 14% in the north compared to the previous year and a decrease of approximately 9% in the south.
DEC reported the total bear harvest was approximately 10% fewer than the five-year average. As in past years, the Catskill region produced the greatest bear densities. In Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 3C, 3H, 3K, 3M, and 4R, hunters took more than 10 bears per 100 square miles, with hunters taking more than 15 bears per 100 miles in WMU 4R.
In the Southern Zone, approximately 15 hunters took bears with a bow, eight used a muzzleloader and 434 hunters were successful during the traditional firearms season for deer and bear, which runs the Saturday before Thanksgiving Day for three weeks. One youth hunter was reported to have taken a bear.
Some more notable bear hunting numbers reported by the DEC:
• 13 and 93: the ages of the youngest and oldest hunters who successfully harvested a bear in 2022.
• 15.5: the number of bears harvested per 100 square miles in WMU 4R (western Greene County and portions of Schoharie, Delaware, and Ulster counties), which had the greatest bear harvest density of any WMU.
11.8: the number of bears harvested per 10 square miles in the town of Port Jervis, Orange County, which had the greatest bear harvest density of any town.
520 pounds: the heaviest dressed-weight bear reported to the DEC in 2022, taken in the town of Windsor, Broome County, WMU 7S. Scaled weights of dressed bears were submitted for 26% of bears taken in 2022.
612: the number of hunter-harvested bears in 2022 from which DEC collected teeth to determine the bear’s age.
Black bear harvest data are gathered from two main sources, harvest reports required of all successful bear hunters and the physical examination of bears by DEC staff and cooperating taxidermists. Harvest estimates are made by cross-referencing these two data sources and determining the rate at which hunters report bear harvests in each zone.
In 2022, 80% of successful bear hunters in the Northern Zone and 89% of successful bear hunters in the Southern Zone reported their harvest.
In the fall of 2023, DEC will send a 2022 Black Bear Management Coordinator Patch and a letter confirming each bear’s age to all hunters who reported their bear harvest and submitted a tooth for age analysis.
DEC’s 2022 Bear Harvest Summary report provides tables, charts, and maps detailing the bear harvest around the state. Past harvest summaries are also available on the DEC’s website. DEC’s Black Bear Management Plan provides information on how DEC determines black bear population objectives throughout the state.