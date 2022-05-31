The 2021 whitetail deer harvest in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties mirrored the statewide harvest, which was down 16.8% from 2020.
New York hunters harvested 211,269 deer in 2021, down from 253,990 in 2020. The five-year average deer harvest is 224,491.
With 110,839 antlered bucks reported, the harvest was down 5%, but the 10,430 antlerless deer harvested represent a 25% decline over 2020.
The Southern Zone harvest totaled 181,750 including 90,376 adult males, 9,751 first-year males, 72,620 female adults and 9,003 first-year females.
Hunters in Cattaraugus County reported taking 7,728 deer in the 2021 season compared to 9,755 in 2020.
The 2021 season report by the state Department of Environmental Conservation shows 4,112 adult male deer, 374 first-year males, 2,907 adult females and 335 first-year females were taken in Cattaraugus County during the 2021 hunting season.
That compares to 3,676 adult males, 736 first-year males, 4,674 adult females and 669 female fawns in 2020.
In Allegany County, there were 8,375 deer taken in 2021 compared to 10,385 in 2020.
The DEC reported 3.2 bucks and 2.3 female adults per square mile in Cattaraugus County and 4.4 bucks and 3.2 does per square mile in Allegany County. Harvest details by town were not available.
Hunters in Allegany County reported harvesting 4,596 adult males, 375 male fawns, 3,082 adult females and 322 female fawns in 2021 compared to 4,201 adult males, 731 male fawns, 4,808 adult females and 645 female fawns.
Southern Zone deer hunters harvested 46,721 deer during early bow season, 14,040 during muzzleloader season, 117,623 deer in the regular season and 1,448 deer in the special youth season.
State DEC officials listed a resurgence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in some regions and fewer deer management permits issued than in 2020 as factors for a lower deer harvest in 2021.
One bright spot was a 36% jump in the number of young hunters due largely to the DEC pilot program for young hunters that was approved by most counties.
An early antlerless season, the holiday hunt Dec. 26-Jan. 1 and longer hunting hours also led to more hunters participating in the 2021 season, DEC said.