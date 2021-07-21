ANGELICA — Youth exhibitors showed off their beef projects at the Allegany County Fair, with the contest culminating more than a year of hard work caring for and training their animals.
In the Senior Showmanship division, Caitlin Steward, with a first-place finish, received a blue ribbon along with a bucket sponsored by the Dave’s Printing. Ethan Cole, second blue, was awarded a show harness sponsored by Dr. Grant C. Seaman, a veterinarian, for novice exhibitor.
For the Junior Showmanship category, Sarah Wilson topped the class, followed by Luke Wilson and Shane Ploetz receiving blue ribbons. Red ribbons were awarded to Kadin Pierce and Jeffery Wilson. Sarah received a bucket sponsored by General Roofing.
The top from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Sarah Wilson, received the award sponsored by Mark and Lorraine Stone of Fillmore. For Reserve Grand Champion Showman, Caitlin Steward received the award sponsored by the Almond Rod & Gun Club.
Following were the showmanship market classes, starting with the Dairy Steer. The entry of Shane Ploetz received a blue ribbon along with a banner sponsored in memory of Sarah Beiler.
In the Heavy Weight Beef Steer category there were three blue ribbon winners exhibited by Kadin Pierce, Luke Wilson and Sarah Wilson. In the Medium Weight Division, receiving blue ribbons were Shane Ploetz and Luke Wilson. Red ribbons were awarded to Kadin Pierce and Jeffery Wilson. Also, entries in the Lightweight Division exhibited by Ethan Cole and Sarah Wilson received blues.
The Grand Champion Market Beef category, sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy, was exhibited by Kadin Pierce. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine, sponsored by Bugman & Sons, was awarded to Shane Ploetz.
In the breeding beef division, an excellent group of blue-ribbon stock was exhibited by Kadin Pierce, Shane Ploetz, Caitlin Steward, Jeffery Wilson, Luke Wilson and Sarah Wilson.
The Grand Champion Female, sponsored in memory of Harold and Ruby Anderson, was awarded to a Charolais yearling exhibited by Shane Ploetz. Reserve Grand Champion Female, sponsored in memory of Douglas Freeman, was awarded to a Red Angus Cow/Calf pair exhibited by Luke Wilson.
Grand Champion Bull went to Caitlin Steward for her yearling bull and Reserve Grand Champion Bull to the junior calf exhibited by Luke Wilson. Both bull awards were sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Troopers Association. Additional breeding beef was exhibited by Gianna Loiacono, Kyla Jozwiak, Caitlin Stewart, Jeffery Wilson and Sarah Wilson, all receiving blue ribbons.
Lynn Bliven, agriculture and natural resources issue leader with the Cornell Cooperative Extension, said this year’s judge for the show was Courtney Charlesworth. She grew up showing registered black angus cattle participating in the Cattaraugus County 4-H program as well as the New York State Junior Angus Association.
Charlesworth graduated in 2020 from Alfred State College with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural entrepreneurship.