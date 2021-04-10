OLEAN — Spring has sprung and the winter weather is hopefully done — yet this past winter was a mild one, snowfall records show.
According to data provided by the National Weather Service stretching back to 1909, Olean received 38.1 inches of snow in the winter of 2020-21, about one-third below the average over the last 96 years.
In the grand scheme of things, how little was that for Olean?
Very little, but not quite record-setting.
Since the winter of 1926-27, 5,782.1 inches of snow have fallen for an average of 60.23 inches per winter. Data provided by the NWS is interrupted between 1921 and 1925, limiting the ability to generate a 100-year average.
Compared to recent years, 2020-21 was light on the white stuff. Also below average, the winter of 2019-20 saw 46.4 inches of snowfall. However, the preceding two winters saw above-average snowfalls — 2018-19 saw 64.3 inches and 2017-18 saw 70.7 inches.
While Olean saw little snow, it was hardly the lowest snowfall in a season.
The winter of 1937-38 holds that record, with just 18.1 inches of snow recorded. The winter of 1932-33 saw 24 inches, while the winter of 1948-49 saw 27 inches. Only six years have seen less than 3 feet of snow, while 27 years saw less than 4 feet.
WERE THE DAYS of your childhood snowier than today?
If you grew up in the 1970s — or more recently — yes.
From higher average annual snowfall to the top snowfall years — six out of the top 25 snowfall years were recorded in the 1970s — the era of disco also meant the era of snow for Olean.
The top snowfall winter was that of 1977, with 107.4 inches — just shy of 8 feet — falling on the city. This despite the city being generally spared from the famous Blizzard of 1977. Between Jan. 28-Feb. 1, snowfalls as high as 100 inches were recorded in other parts of Western New York and 23 people were killed. However, Olean received just 6 inches of snow thanks to its distance from Lake Erie.
Only one year of the 1970s — 1979 — saw below-average snowfall with just 38.9 inches recorded.
The heaviest daily snowfall recorded in Olean was Christmas Day 1978, when 23 inches of snow made it into the record books. Combined with 6 more inches over the next three days, the short period actually saw more snow than in three separate years out of the last 100.
By comparison, not a single snowstorm from 2020-21 cracked the top 50 of all time. At No. 77 on the list is the 7 inches on Dec. 17, which was the most of the season.
However, younger Oleanders saw the next snowiest winters closing schools and giving them outdoor fun.
Millennials and Generation Z have seen the next snowiest winters. Twelve of the snowiest years over almost a century occurred between 1990 and 2019. The decades of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s also recorded average snowfalls higher than the preceding decades. In addition, 1992 tied 1977 for total snowfall, and 1993 saw 104.9 inches of snow hit the ground.
The least snowy decades — in terms of average snows, peak totals and the number of years at the low end of the record books — were the 1930s, 1940s and 1980s.
Frequent readers of the weather page in the Times Herald may notice that the average from the NWS does not match that typically published in the newspaper. Daily data presented on the weather page comes directly from the city of Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the average snowfall total does not appear to have been recalculated in several years.