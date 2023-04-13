OLEAN — Almost two dozen public car charging stations are expected to come to the downtown corridor thanks to almost half a million in state aid.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday afternoon that the city of Olean will receive $499,210 for 20 Level 2 charging ports as part of an $8.3 million allocation to install hundreds of stations across the state. Also receiving aid is the village of South Dayton, receiving $209,750 for a direct current fast charging pedestal.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello was pleased to receive notice of the award, adding the ports will be available to the public and could help improve downtown amenities for residents and visitors alike.
“We were going to be doing a group of them at the mall,” Aiello said of the first application, but the plan was changed to include a site on Delaware Avenue for half of the stations, with the others placed at the city parking lot at North First and West Sullivan streets. “Now, the plan is to place them strategically along the thoroughfare. Now people will have the chance to go to our restaurants and businesses."
During Thursday's special Common Council meeting, Aiello credited council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who brought the grant to the city's attention and led the effort for the city's first application. Aiello also credited Crawford and Department of Public Works Director Robert Thompson for revamping the plan for the successful second application.
"That's some great news for our community. It's definitely moving us in the right direction, especially as they move to redevelop the Olean Center Mall," Crawford said.
In her announcement of the aid, made at the New York International Auto Show, Hochul noted that the transportation sector is the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state, and the stations will help the state achieve the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
"New York has made remarkable progress advancing our transition from fossil fuels and reducing harmful vehicle emissions statewide as part of our nation-leading climate agenda," Hochul said. "Thanks to initiatives like the Municipal Zero-Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure grants, communities across New York State are taking bold action to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis. We will continue to invest in clean energy to improve the health and quality of life of New Yorkers and ensure a safe and sustainable future."
The 2022 round of the Department of Environmental Conservation's Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Grant Program made 131 awards to 70 municipalities totaling $8.38 million to support the installation of 454 Level 2 charging ports and 28 direct current fast charger pedestals throughout New York State, the largest award amount since the program began in 2016.
More than 42% of the grant funding was awarded for projects located in disadvantaged communities. The Climate Justice Working Group recently finalized criteria for disadvantaged communities that will ensure 35%, with a goal of 40%, of overall benefits of spending on clean energy and energy efficiency programs — one of several ways the Climate Act prioritizes climate justice.
ZEV infrastructure grants are available to cities, towns, villages, and counties across New York under the DEC Municipal ZEV Program. The program also offers rebates for zero-emission fleet vehicles.