BELMONT — A little more than a year after the brutal death of a Wellsville man by a host of assailants, two men face years in state prison for the incident.
Dylan L. Coomer, 27, of Wellsville, was sentenced last week by Allegany County Court Judge Thomas P. Brown to 16 years in state prison and four years post-release supervision in the beating death of Nicholas A. Burdge, 23, according to the county district attorney’s office
Coomer pleaded guilty Jan. 13 to first-degree manslaughter.
Lawrence C. Haxton III, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision, the DA’s office reported. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Jan. 13.
The victim was tied to a chair and suffered both blunt force and sharp force trauma over the course of hours, according to authorities. Burdge’s body, wrapped in a sheet and plastic bags, was dumped in the Genesee River — the body was found March 22 near the Jack Bridge Road bridge in the town of Willing.
Meanwhile, Brandon Poehmel, 21, of Wellsville, awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter. Poehmel will be sentenced next month, the DA’s office said.
Additional defendants who pleaded guilty in January to charges connected to the killing also await sentencing.
Kristopher Delill, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony; and prosecutors indicated in January that Delill faces two to seven years in prison in a plea agreement.
An 18-year-old man, who was 17 at the time and had youthful offender status pending, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Such a charge is punishable by up to a year in jail for adults, but that was uncertain due to the potential for youthful offender status.
Richelle L. Kyser, 29, entered an Alford-Serrano plea to one count of second-degree attempted gang assault, a class D felony.
Under state law, a defendant may issue a plea refusing to admit guilt, but admitting that enough evidence may be presented that a guilty verdict from a jury would be likely. Such pleas are treated the same as a guilty plea.
While Kyser and Delill were slated to be sentenced Wednesday, their cases were adjourned, the district attorney’s office said. New sentencing dates were not reported.
Two individual cases connected to Burdge’s homicide remain pending.
Howard Burroughs, 41, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault and second-degree kidnapping.
A 17-year-old boy, who was 16 at the time of the homicide, was awaiting the assignment of a new attorney as he faces prosecution on similar charges.