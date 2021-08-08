OLEAN — Two 18-year-olds were killed and two juveniles were injured Friday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Barnum Road in the town of Olean.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred at about 10:10 p.m. The names of the two deceased teens and the two juveniles who were taken to Olean General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries were not released by the Sheriff’s Office.
The ages of the injured juveniles were not released as well.
An obituary received by the Olean Times Herald indicated that Jordan M. Hardy, 18, of Derrick City, Pa., and Limestone, died Friday as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Hardy was a recent graduate of Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Hardy’s obituary appears in today’s edition.
The sheriff’s office and its accident reconstruction team is investigating the accident. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from several area fire departments as well as the New York State Police.