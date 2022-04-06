OLEAN — City officials may trim the 2022-23 budget still, but the tax levy is still expected to rise by 2%.
The budget, due April 15 under the city charter, may be tweaked in the next 10 days following Tuesday’s budget workshop session after aldermen asked the mayor to cut or shift $120,000 out of the document.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, recommended Mayor Bill Aiello and his staff reduce the amount taken from savings by half — from $240,000 to $120,000 — from the mayor’s original budget proposal. In addition, Crawford said he would support a 2% tax increase as originally proposed by the mayor. Crawford noted the city did not raise taxes in 2020, and raised taxes by 1% in 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the city budget used fund balance to offset the increases. He noted it was unsustainable to rely on the savings to fund operations — a condition which led to deficit financing and strict state oversight for the city in the 2000s.
“Prices are skyrocketing all around us — we don't have the luxury of telling union employees they cannot have their negotiated rates,” Crawford said. ““If it was up to constituents, we'd never raise taxes.... it's not the popular thing, but it's the financially prudent thing to do.”
THE CATTARAUGUS COUNTY Office of Real Property Services reports the median assessed value of property in the city is $54,000 — which would see about a $16 increase in city taxes with a 2% increase. A $100,000 property would see around a $30 increase. That 2% rate is in line with the city's mandated property tax cap.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, noted that police salaries are rising $215,000 alone due to retroactive payments from a recent contract negotiation.
":Nobody wants their taxes to rise, but everybody wants us to keep the same number of services," she said. “And these are contractuals — we can’t control these amounts.”
Crawford also noted that even Social Security provided a 5.9% increase for senior citizens as a cost of living adjustment. Meanwhile — despite federal COVID-19 aid, which cannot be used to lower taxes — state aid is expected to remain flat when the state passes its now-overdue budget.
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, recommended considering just a 1% tax increase to help those on fixed budgets.
“The county came in with a 0%, and the school board came in with a 0%,” Anastasia said.
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted sales tax receipts rose during the pandemic despite early worries the shutdowns would cripple such revenue.
The Office of the State Comptroller reported in February that the city received $5.26 million in 2021 — up 19.6% from 2020 and 2.1.5% in 2019.
Crawford said that if the sales tax rates remain higher than inflation, the city may be able to look at a lower tax increase in 2023.
Other aldermen agreed with Crawford.
“We have to keep pace with everything going on,” said Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6.
“There are a pile of things out there ... that we need to have done,” said Json Panus, R-Ward 2, adding the extra tax dollars will help accomplish programs like the city’s tree removal or sidewalk programs. “To me, 2% is a benefit, and I don't see the point of being less.”
Aiello agreed to look again at the budget and the council's suggestions.
"We can go back and look at all of the things in the budget, the one-time expenses,” he said. “I will go with what the majority of the council thinks.”
Crawford noted that a number of one-time expenses are included in the budget, including $10,000 for new desks for the staff in the clerk's and auditor's offices. By shifting those expenses out of the budget and use savings, contingency or one-time aid funds, the city should be able to lower the reliance on the fund balance for everyday costs.
IN ADDITION, city Auditor Lens Martial said he scrapped a plan to adjust water rate brackets — which aldermen noted could have raised water rates by 10% for many families — in favor of a flat 2.8% increase for all brackets while eliminating discounts for users of tens of thousands of gallons a month.
“I tried to make it work at 2%, but I couldn't,” Martial told the council, referring to a request made two weeks ago to attempt a flat 2% or 2.5% increase to balance the budget.
Sewer rates are expected to remain the same for homes, but commercial properties are to see a 5% increase due to the higher costs of handling wastewater which contains chemicals, or fats and food particles from restaurant dishwashing.