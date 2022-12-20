Judge's gavel
File photo

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz sentenced two county residents on separate drug-related charges on Monday.

District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said an Olean man, Todd E. Dalton, 38, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender to 90 days shock incarceration in the county jail and five years’ probation for his conviction of attempted third-degree-controlled possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social