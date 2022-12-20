LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz sentenced two county residents on separate drug-related charges on Monday.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said an Olean man, Todd E. Dalton, 38, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender to 90 days shock incarceration in the county jail and five years’ probation for his conviction of attempted third-degree-controlled possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony.
The incident occurred Jan. 26, 2021 in the city of Salamanca when Dalton possessed fentanyl with intent to sell, Rieman said.
Sentenced by Ploetz to a one-year conditional discharge, with time served to apply was Christina L. French, 32, of Salamanca. She was also assessed a $250 mandatory surcharge.
French pleaded guilty to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, the district attorney said. The incident occurred Dec. 25, 2021, in the city of Salamanca, when she possessed fentanyl.
Ploetz accepted guilty pleas from five defendants. They are:
• Noah L. LeBlanc, 21, of Kill Buck, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to supervisor court information to first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The incident occurred May 17 in the city of Salamanca, when LeBlanc violated a duly served order.
LeBlanc also entered a plea of guilty to third-degree burglary, a class E felony, stemming from a Jan. 15 incident in the town of Great Valley. LeBlanc acted jointly and in concert with another, knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a building. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2024, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
• Jacob G. Winship, 32, of Little Valley, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and third-degee criminal mischief, a class E felony.
The incidents occurred on July 14 in the city of Salamanca and on May 24 in the town of Little Valley, respectively, when Winship attempted to possess a drug with the intent to sell it and with intent damaged property of another person. Sentencing is set for Feb. 19.
• Brennen D. Smith, 32, of Olean, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Aug. 23 in the city of Olean when he possessed stolen property. Smith was sentenced to a term of six months in the Cattaraugus County Jail concurrent to his parole violation.
• Jeremiah C. Wilson, 44, of Cuba, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred May 7 in the town of Hinsdale when he possessed stolen property. Sentencing is set for Feb. 14.
Ploetz arraigned two men and accepted not guilty pleas from both.They are:
• Eric J. Harrison, 28, of Salamanca, who pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and trespass, a violation.
The incident occurred on July 2 in the town of Allegany, when Harrison allegedly entered or remained unlawfully in a building with the intent to commit a crime and allegedly stole property and possessed a controlled substance. The case was adjourned for motions.
• Zachary W. Knapp, 30, of Friendship, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal Criminal trespass, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A Misdemeanor; trespass, a violation and driving while Ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
The incident occurred May 16 in the town of Hinsdale when the defendant allegedly remained unlawfully in a building, with the intent to commit a crime, and allegedly stole property with the value exceeding $3,000. The case was adjourned for motions.