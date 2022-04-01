Cattaraugus County health officials reported two deaths caused by complications resulting from COVID-19 in the last two days.
A 64-year-old woman died on Thursday while a 61-year-old woman reportedly died on Friday, according to the health department. Both died as a result of respiratory failure.
The latest two deaths are the first to be reported in Cattaraugus County since March 9. There have now been 247 total deaths caused by COVID-19 in the county.
Meanwhile, there have been 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county since Tuesday — with eight reported Wednesday, nine on Thursday and 11 on Friday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported Friday that the Western New York region has one of the lower seven-day averages for positivity in testing — 2.86% — among the state’s 10 regions. As of Thursday, New York City had the lowest percentage, 2.01%, while the highest was 4.26% in the Mohawk Valley. Central New York has also seen higher transmission rates than other parts of the state.
As COVID-19 cases and new hospital admissions remain above the state average in Central New York, the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, urged the region’s residents to get fully vaccinated, boosted, tested if not feeling well and she recommends wearing masks in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.
State health officials said they are closely monitoring trends over time, including seven-day averages. Statewide, case counts are rising but remain low. Central New York’s seven-day average of cases per 100,000 population is 37.7, compared to the statewide seven-day average of 15.6.
The Department’s Wadsworth Center continues to track the emergence of the COVID variant BA.2 in the state, which now accounts for 59.6% of all COVID infections in New York. The department is also advancing early warning monitoring systems — such as wastewater surveillance efforts — to begin to understand any potential impact of a new strain in the region.
“Our best weapon against this virus is the vaccine, so if you haven’t, get your vaccination and make sure to get boosted for additional protection when you’re eligible,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release Friday. “If you have any symptoms or feel unwell, get tested.”
There were 12 new deaths reported across the state on Thursday, which increased New York’s total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC to 70,251.