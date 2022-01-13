OLEAN — Two more deaths from COVID-19 and 162 new cases were announced Wednesday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
The COVID-19 death toll stands at 220 after the death of two men ages 88 and 41.
There have now been 13,533 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020.
Twenty-five county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 a figure that has decreased over the past week even as the county has seen record days for new cases.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 update is nearly 100 fewer cases than the record 259 cases reported on Tuesday. Wednesday’s numbers include positive results from 35 at-home test kits. Over the past several days 346 cases have been diagnosed with the free test kits the health department has distributed and other over-the-counter test kits.
The number of vaccinated individuals — 80 — who tested positive on Wednesday was nearly the same number of those who were unvaccinated — 82.
Sixty-nine men were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,400, and 93 women tested positive for a total of 7,133 cases.
Sixty-one of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, where there have now been 6,291 cases in the past 22 months.
There were 36 new cases in the southwest where there have now been 2,735 cases, 39 cases in the northeast where there have been 2,603 cases and 26 in the northwest where there have been 1,904 cases.
The health department, which has suspended its contact tracing due to the high community transmission rate of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, is following 682 active cases including 25 residents who are hospitalized. There are another 511 people in contact quarantine.
The seven-day rolling average positivity on Wednesday was 20.3%. That is almost identical to the state’s seven-day average of 20.22%. The Western New York seven-day average is 22.77%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.