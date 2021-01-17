Two more Cattaraugus County residents have died due to COVID-19-related complications, increasing the county's coronavirus death toll to 68.
The county's health department on Sunday reported that an 84-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman both developed respiratory failure due to COVID-19.
The health department also reported a total of 49 new cases over the weekend — 28 new cases on Saturday and 21 new cases on Sunday, increasing the county's total to 3,317 since March.
There were reportedly 469 active cases in the county as of Sunday, with 50 county residents hospitalized. There have been 2,780 recoveries. There were a reported 553 residents in quarantine as of Sunday for confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus or for travel.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 7.5%.
The health department also reported Sunday that registration to receive COVID-19 vaccine is closed as the vaccine clinic is full.
"The registration will reopen when we receive more vaccine," the department said in a press release Sunday, while noting that there is not a waiting list.
"If you received your first dose of vaccine through the Cattaraugus County Health Department you should receive your second dose through the Health Department as well," the department stated in the press release. "If you received your first dose of vaccine somewhere else besides the Cattaraugus County Health Department you should check back with where you received your first dose to receive your second dose."
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, there were 51 total new cases over the weekend — 26 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday, increasing the county's total to 2,376.
There have been 2,135 recoveries since March, while there have been 53 confirmed deaths of county residents. There were 753 residents reported in quarantine on Sunday.
In seven days of testing for the virus, Allegany County has seen 7.8% positivity, according to data posted by the state Department of Health.