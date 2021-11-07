Cattaraugus County health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 66 new cases of infection over the weekend.
The county health department said that the 151st death of a county resident due to complications from the virus was an 80-year-old man, while the 152nd victim was a 47-year-old man.
The two deaths reported Saturday follow four reported deaths on Friday as new cases and hospitalizations continue at a high rate in the county. There were 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and 31 reported Sunday.
As of Sunday, there were 508 active cases in Cattaraugus County with 38 county residents hospitalized and 644 in contact quarantine.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 8.7% as of Sunday as the county closes in on 8,000 total cases (7,985 thus far) of COVID-19 infection since the beginning of the pandemic.
The percentage of county residents who have received a first dose of vaccine was at 50%, while 46% have received a series of vaccine doses.
The health department has set a number of vaccination clinics this month including:
Tuesday — Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday — Delevan Training Center on Route 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
New York state update
New York’s overall COVID-19 spread has remained steady over the past two months, with the rate of residents testing positive remaining between 2% and 3%.
But New York City’s five boroughs are helping to keep the state’s overall numbers low, while Upstate rural counties like Cattaraugus and Allegany have the highest percentages of tests coming back positive — while they are among the counties with the lowest vaccination rates in New York.
The statewide seven-day average for positivity in testing for COVID-19 was 2.47% Saturday. But Western New York was at 6.14% while Cattaraugus was at nearly 9% and Allegany County was at 10.6%, the highest of any county in the state. Allegany County also has one of the lowest vaccination rates with 43.9% of the population getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Kathy Hochul urged again over the weekend for New Yorkers who haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots, while also urging parents to have their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated and for adults to get their boosters.
“With our newly released guidance for medical professionals and website with resources for parents and guardians, we are not wasting any time in helping administer the vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old,” she said in a statement Saturday.
“We must work together to finally beat this pandemic by wearing our masks, washing our hands, and getting our shots so that we can all enjoy a happy and healthy holiday season.”
The governor reiterated Sunday that with the approach of the holidays, vaccinations will be critical to protect New Yorkers from the worst effects of COVID-19.
”The weather is getting colder, and friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we’ve made so far,” she said.