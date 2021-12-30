OLEAN — In a late Christmas gift for downtown, state authorities announced a $2 million award to renovate the Olean Center Mall.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that through Empire State Development, a project to renovate the mall and build 60 senior housing apartments valued at almost $19 million would receive $2 million in state support.
“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, my administration’s top priority is to ensure that our economic recovery is equitable and reaches every corner of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “The projects supported by this funding are the result of a collaborative, grassroots approach, working with local stakeholders from across the government, business, and non-profit sectors. I am excited for the dynamic growth they will bring about and have never been more optimistic about our state’s economic future.”
The project was one of 27 “shovel-ready” projects funded this week through the state’s Regional Economic Councils initiative.
“The initial phase will include select demolition, creation of a new 60-unit senior housing development with ground floor retail, renovations of interior building infrastructure to facilitate better use and functionality, development of new multi-tenant office space, exterior façade improvements, and enhancements to the existing parking area that reduces surface pavement and adds new greenspace and connectivity to North Union Street and Olean Creek,” the project summary states. “When completed, the mall transformation will provide new retail and commercial opportunities, as well as much-needed affordable senior housing downtown.”
In July, it was announced Olean Town Centre LLC would be applying for the aid. The Olean Common Council unanimously backed the application, with city staff helping with the process.
Olean Town Centre purchased the mall from Zamias on Dec. 4, 2020. According to Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property Services records, the sale price was $5.99 million. As of this week, the mall houses around a dozen storefronts and kiosks — believed to be under 50% capacity for the structure.
The development is similar to efforts Ingrassia has led at Skyview on the Ridge in Irondequoit, formerly the Irondequoit Mall.
That mall had faced a string of closings, vacancies and ownership changes since it opened in 1990. By 2008, every store had closed and the building sat abandoned until a sheriff’s auction in 2016.
Several large projects at the site are under development, including senior housing now at 100% occupancy, and a new town community center.
The Olean Center Mall opened in August 1977, employing nearly 1,000 people. The mall was once one of the crowning achievements of the major urban renewal push of the 1970s to clear dilapidated structures and improve the vibrancy of the area on “the wrong side of the tracks,” but the venture fell on hard times within a few decades.
In the early 1990s, the mall lost several large tenants to the then up-and-coming West End area such as the movie theater, Ponderosa and McDonald’s, while Ames — which had bought the Hills department store chain — closed up shop in the early 2000s.
The move of J.C. Penney Co. to an anchor location at the mall in 2006 was touted as the beginning of a renaissance for the mall, but the Great Recession led to the loss of several more major stores. Occupancy took several major hits between 2017 and 2020 — while some closings were directly related to lagging mall traffic, others were the result of chains declaring bankruptcy.
Of the tenants of the property, two — Renna’s Pizza and Kay Jewelers — were original tenants.