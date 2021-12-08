ELLICOTTVILLE — The old Kmart Plaza in Allegany near Interstate 86 will never look the same again.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday approved more than $2 million in inducements for the Allegany Crossing Project at the long-vacant 21-acre site on Route 417.
The $14 million project includes renovation of the existing 100,000-square-foot building with about 60,000 square feet set aside for climate controlled storage. The rest of the space will be remodeled for lease to one or more retail, office or light manufacturing tenants.
Cornell Capital Holdings of Olean purchased the property in the spring.
Future development in front of the existing structure would include sites for commercial business and manufacturing or light industrial development. The project will be built in phases.
Within two years of completion of the project two full-time employees will be hired and a year later two part-time employees with a total annual payroll of $100,000.
The inducement approved by the IDA includes $480,000 in sales tax exemptions, a $90,000 mortgage recording tax exemption and $1,616,652 in property tax exemptions through the IDA payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement.
The P.I.L.O.T. will cost Allegany Crossing $355,028 in P.I.L.O.T. payments over 10 years. Without the P.I.L.O.T., the site would pay $1,971,080 in town, school and county taxes.
The Allegany Crossing application to the IDA projects 40 jobs during construction.
The IDA also approved an inducement resolution for Pivot Solar NY 3LLC, which seeks to build a 2.3 megawatt community solar installation at 11165 Worden Road, Delevan.
The $4.7 million project will encompass about 16.5 acres and pay about $481,262 in P.I.L.O.T. payments over 25 years. The P.I.L.O.T. will pay town, county and school taxes totaling $6,000 per megawatt.
Without the P.I.L.O.T, the project would pay about $3,781,685 in taxes over the 25 years. The P.I.L.O.T. provides $3,300,422 in benefits to Pivot Energy, which is based in Ithaca.
The project is projected to create one full-time job and three part-time independent contractor positions for about $27,600 in annual payroll.