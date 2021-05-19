Two McKean County residents — one of them a woman who could be heard shouting “Bring Nancy Pelosi out” to be hanged — have been charged for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Pauline Bauer of Kane and William Blauser Jr. of Ludlow made their way into the east Rotunda door of the Capitol while officers were trying to stop the crowd from entering, according to the statement of facts provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Bauer and Blauser are charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds and two counts each of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Additionally, Bauer is charged with obstruction of justice/Congress.
The statement of facts alleges that Bauer organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for a rally to support former President Donald Trump that was held Jan. 6 during the certification proceeding for the presidential election. The investigators found a message on the Facebook page for Bob’s Trading Post in which Bauer was asking people to call her if they wanted to travel to the rally.
Bauer runs Bob’s Trading Post on Route 321 near the Red Bridge Recreation Area with her husband. Court records do not indicate that her husband was involved in the trip to Washington.
Court records outlined the events of Jan. 6.
Just after 2 p.m., the crowd forced entry into the U.S. Capitol, and around 2:20 p.m. members of Congress were evacuated from the chambers. Investigators have footage showing Blauser and Bauer allegedly enter the Capitol building at 2:43 p.m. through the east Rotunda door.
“At the time of Bauer’s entry, there were at least three police officers in the area of the door attempting to stop the crowd from entering the building,” court records stated. “As he entered through the doorway, William Blauser walked backwards, pushing his way through the crowd and police to enter.”
At one point, Metropolitan police officers “attempted to deny individuals access to the hallway entrance that resulted in a brief confrontation, and Bauer is recorded stating words to the effect, “You back up. Don’t even try,” the statement of facts alleges.
Further body-worn camera footage recorded Bauer saying, “Bring them out. We want them out here...You bring them out or we’re coming in. Bring them out now. They’re criminals. They need to hang… Bring her out… Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that f---ing b----. Bring her out. We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out… What are you trying to protect a f---ing Nazi. Is that what you’re protecting?”
Footage from 3:02 p.m. allegedly shows Blauser and Bauer, who “appear to be involved in a brief skirmish with law enforcement,” according to court records. The pair appeared to exit the building at 3:21 p.m.
In the days following the riot, multiple witnesses sent anonymous tips to the FBI National Threat Operation Center advising that Blauser and Bauer were part of the group that broke into the Capitol. They pointed out Facebook posts, including photos, of the two associates in Washington, D.C., as well.
Law enforcement allegedly found posts such as these on Bauer’s personal Facebook Page, according to court records:
“I am at the capital and was inside. No of us are armed just pissed that this is what we have to do to take our country back from communism,” stated one post.
Another stated, “Do you really think anyone could break into the capital [sic]. The antagonists were let in. We all got maced trying to stop what was happening. They used us for a movie so you could watch it on the news.”
One witness who frequents Bob’s Trading Post allegedly told investigators, “Pauline Bauer became more and more political over the past year, and began losing business because people were uncomfortable about her constant political rhetoric,” according to the statement of facts.
Bauer and Blauser were arrested Wednesday morning. The Associated Press reported Bauer, who could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of obstruction, represented herself during an online court hearing from what was labeled as an FBI facility in Pittsburgh. Her hair had been dyed a lighter color than it appeared in pictures submitted as evidence in the charging documents.
Wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “Old school patriot” screen-printed on the front alongside a graphic of a coiled snake, Bauer was contentious with the federal judge overseeing the initial appearance, repeating her desire to represent herself instead of answering his questions about whether she had had any legal training or education in the law.
William Blauser Jr. of Ludlow, Pennsylvania, also appeared on charges of illegally entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.
Both he and Bauer were released on bond.
Meanwhile, in Western New York, John Juran of Williamsville, Traci Sunstrom of Amherst, Michael Sywak of Hamburg and his son William Sywak of Alden were arrested Wednesday on similar charges and scheduled to make initial appearances in federal court in Buffalo.
Daniel Warmus of Alden appeared before U.S. District Judge Michael Romer in Buffalo on Tuesday.