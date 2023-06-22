OLEAN — Two Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy graduates joined the Olean Police Department this month, and there is another opening in the department.
Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson said Colton Miller and Zach Harrington graduated from the academy on June 15 and have joined the department for patrol duty. After completing 13 weeks of field training, Miller began serving on his own June 5, and Harrington on June 15, Richardson said.
Miller is a Hinsdale native, Richardson said, and Harrington previously lived in the Olean area before working six years for the Virginia Beach, Va., police department.
“We have a great group of good, younger police officers — we’re very lucky,” Richardson said, adding eight new officers have been hired since he took over from Jeff Rowley as police chief in January 2021, mainly due to retirements. “We really have a great group of guys and gals.”
The chief noted the city is in a good position staffing-wise, but another officer is being sought.
“A lateral transition is something I’m looking for — someone who already has the academy and is already working,” Richardson said.
Becoming a police officer is not as easy as walking in the door with a resume, with Richardson noting candidates first must have to pass a Civil Service exam, pass an agility test, and graduate from a state-approved academy.
“I think a lot of times people don’t know what you need to do to become a police officer,” he said.
Richardson received notice Wednesday of an upcoming Civil Service test to create a new list of candidates. The deadline to apply is July 21, and the examination will be held Sept. 9. To learn about the requirements and information on the exam, visit https://cattco-portal.mycivilservice.com/.
“I would encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a police officer to take the exam,” Richardson said, as many departments are seeking to fill vacancies from retirements or transfers. “There are a lot of jobs out there right now for law enforcement. Let me put it this way — if you have the academy and you score on the Civil Service list, you’re going to get a position someplace.”
The new list is being anticipated by Richardson as the current list is depleted.
“Right now I have one opening, and there’s no one on the list that has the academy right now,” Richardson said, with less than half the normal load of candidates scheduled for the next Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy session. In addition, the Civil Service list is out of qualified candidates.
“Twenty-two people took it in Cattaraugus County last year,” Richardson said, adding of the 15 people who were canvassed to take the agility test. “For all of Cattaraugus County, eight people passed — and it’s not enough to fill all the vacancies for the sheriff’s department and police departments.”
Academy graduates are preferred due to the cost of training, but those who pass the Civil Service and agility tests are still being considered.
“The city paid for Colton (to attend the academy), and that was the first time since 1986,” Richardson said, “just because there’s not a lot of people going.”
The chief noted at least one other law enforcement agency in the area is also sponsoring academy students.