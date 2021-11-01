Two SUNY Jamestown Community College staff members were awarded the 2021 President’s Award and State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence.
Karen Fuller-Markham, director of administrative services, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service. Fuller-Markham joined JCC in April 2013 as director of finance and was promoted to her current position in November 2015.
Lynn Klingensmith, administrative assistant for JCC’s College Connections program, is the recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service. She started as a part-time administrative assistant in 2013 and was promoted to her current position in 2015.
Fuller-Markham has an associate’s degree in business administration from JCC and bachelor and master’s degrees in business administration from St. Bonaventure University. Prior to coming to JCC, she worked for the accounting firm of Buffamante, Whipple, Buttafaro, P.C.
Fuller-Markham led an operations team at JCC that prepared for reopening campuses during the pandemic. In addition to leading the operations team, she manages the college’s CARES monies, including the distribution of funds to students following regulatory guidelines.
Klingensmith earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Erie Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from SUNY Empire State College in 2019 while working full- and part-time jobs.
Prior to joining JCC, Klingensmith worked at Erie Community College, the Erie County Health Department, and Chautauqua Suites.
Lynn Klingensmith with JCC president Daniel DeMarte.