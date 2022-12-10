ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency will consider applications for two housing projects on West State Street in Olean and Allegany worth $14 million.
The IDA will meet Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. at its Ellicottville offices to consider applications from Olean 2020, LLC for two two-story, 12-unit apartments at 2101 W. State St., worth $11 million, and 9154 Group, LLC at the Olean/Allegany line, for a two-story, 10-unit building with eight market-rate units and two townhouses. Both projects are affiliates of Ellicott Development.
The proposed 9154 Group project is behind the Harbor Freight store on the former Desoto Motel site.
A second phase of the Olean 2020 LLC project will consist of two two-story, eight-unit multi-family buildings and a two-story 12-unit building.
A third application the IDA will consider Tuesday is a $3.4 million retrofit of the former Sanzo Beverage Co. warehouse on Route 16 in Hinsdale by Pierce Steel Fabricators Inc., currently located at Wayne and Eighth streets in Olean.
The new facility is about 45,000 square feet. The retrofit will include installing cranes throughout the building, HVAC and electrical upgrades and new overhead doors will be installed.
Another application was received from Jeff Russell, whio proposes to build a 48-foot- by 160–foot structure to store recreational vehicles for people who camp in the county but may not want to store them at their homes. The project on Connisaruley Road in Ashford is valued at $321,000.
The board will set public hearings for the proposed projects before considering whether to offer them tax breaks.
