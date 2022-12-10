ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency will consider applications for two housing projects on West State Street in Olean and Allegany worth $14 million.

The IDA will meet Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. at its Ellicottville offices to consider applications from Olean 2020, LLC for two two-story, 12-unit apartments at 2101 W. State St., worth $11 million, and 9154 Group, LLC at the Olean/Allegany line, for a two-story, 10-unit building with eight market-rate units and two townhouses. Both projects are affiliates of Ellicott Development.

